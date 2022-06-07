U.K. regulator says Elite Sports, JD Sports and Rangers Football club fixed prices

A man walks past social distancing information in the entrance into JD Sports store on Oxford Street in London on June 18, 2020. tolga akmen/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has provisionally found that Elite Sports, JD Sports and Rangers Football Club broke competition laws by fixing the prices of some Rangers-branded products from September 2018 to July 2019.

The U.K. watchdog said Elite Sports and JD Sports

JD,

-6.09%

fixed the prices of Rangers-branded replica kits and other clothing products.

Elite Sports was the manufacturer of Rangers-branded clothes by then, the company said. Rangers Football Club fixed the retail price of adult home short-sleeved replica shirts, it said.

“The CMA alleges that Rangers FC became concerned about the fact that, at the start of the 2018-19 football season, JD Sports was selling the Rangers replica top at a lower price than Elite…This resulted in an understanding between the three parties that JD Sports would increase its retail price of the Rangers adult short-sleeved home replica shirt by nearly 10%…to bring it in line with the prices being charged by Elite on Gers Online,” the regulator said.

