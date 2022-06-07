ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana House Map Is Blocked by Judge Who Calls It a Racial Gerrymander

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge ruled on Monday that Louisiana’s new congressional map represented a racial gerrymander and must be redrawn to include a second district that gives Black voters the chance to elect a candidate of their choice. The judge, Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court...

