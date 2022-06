When Heather Dixon saw an advertisement for waiting staff at a cafe last summer, she wanted to seize the opportunity to get back into the job market. At her interview, the manager was impressed by her charisma and enthusiasm and voiced just one concern. ‘He said, “You’d be perfect for this job — but how would you feel that everyone you worked with would be younger than you?” ’ recalls Heather, who had lost her previous job as a museum teacher at the start of the pandemic and, aged 54, would have been decades older than most of her new colleagues.

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO