(Richmond, IN)--The Camden man who caused the death of four kids on I-70 in Wayne County two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison. Corey Withrow was driving his semi through Wayne County while he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl when he crashed into the back of a Kansas City family’s vehicle that had slowed for construction. "It was a very hot fire...just a terrible scene that stretched over a hundred yards," said John Bowling with the Indiana State Police. The four kids were between the ages of 6 and 15. Withrow has a lengthy criminal history.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO