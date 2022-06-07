ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schapiro: A payday loans fight that started in Va. with a whimper, ended with a bang

By Jeff Schapiro
heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Speer has been lobbying the Virginia Legislature about as long as he’s been a parent: 22 years. And for nearly all of them, while he and his wife raised two children, both of whom are now out of college, Speer has been battling the high-cost instant-loan industry, arguing that payday...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

heraldcourier.com

Commanders bill officially pulled from consideration in Virginia legislature

The Virginia legislature will not consider a stadium bill for the Washington Commanders when it reconvenes to consider the Governor’s budget amendments and vetoes. Its sponsors said Thursday they will leave the bill in its conference committee until the legislative session ends, instead of bringing a final version to the House and Senate for a vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

COVID case counts climbing steadily in region

New COVID-19 cases continued rising steadily across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — up 26% compared to last week — with nearly 1,300 people diagnosed. Cases rose 16% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties with 757 new cases from May 29-June 4, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. For comparison, that is more than double the number of cases reported in the first week of May.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

New lawsuit seeks 2022 elections for Virginia House members

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An author who has written extensively about Virginia politics and government has filed a new lawsuit seeking to force all 100 members of the state's Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year. The lawsuit brought by author Jeff Thomas was filed...
RICHMOND, VA
heraldcourier.com

Health system pays to settle US claim of violations of act

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-based hospital system has agreed to pay more than $4 million to settle claims that it committed multiple violations of the Controlled Substances Act between 2017 and 2020, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Their View: Youngkin's midterm report card

The first six months of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has seen him continue to struggle on two fronts. The first front is his transition from businessman to governor. Though Youngkin’s business bona fides are indisputable, his experience in government is limited. Learning to navigate Richmond, and learning to lead not by fiat but by coalition-building, is critical for his success.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Va. Business College owes $159K in taxes

BRISTOL, Va. — In addition to issues with its Bristol, Virginia campus, owners of the embattled Virginia Business College now owe the city nearly $159,000 in taxes. Monday was the deadline for taxpayers to pay their 2022 tax bills, and U.S. Magis International Education Center, the owners of the former Virginia Intermont College on Moore Street, failed to make a $71,364 payment, city Treasurer Angel Britt confirmed via email.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Your View | Politicians are quick to congratulate themselves

I have noticed that many local and state politicians are taking a victory lap to congratulate themselves for their new budget. However, I must say that some of their actions leave a lot to be desired for the citizens of Virginia. I will not even go into their changing of legislation through the budget process. That has “GOP” written all over it and not the purpose of this letter.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Tim Kaine
heraldcourier.com

Virginia to receive $221 million federal grant to expand broadband networks for high-speed internet

Virginia will receive $221 million in federal grants to build out its broadband telecommunications networks to offer affordable high-speed internet service across the state. The U.S. Treasury announced on Tuesday that Virginia would be one of the first states in the country — along with West Virginia, New Hampshire and Louisiana — to receive grants from a $10 billion capital projects fund created in the American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law 15 months ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Virginia City Council meets again to discuss lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council met privately again Tuesday to discuss a pending lawsuit with its sister city. This marked the second time in the past four days the council has met behind closed doors to review details of a complaint filed by the city of Bristol, Tennessee regarding the Virginia landfill and its potential response. The council met in a called session Tuesday after meeting for an hour and 40 minutes this past Saturday.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Close-knit Meridian Mustangs know about Abingdon tradition

For the second straight season, Abingdon High School’s baseball team will battle a state tournament opponent from the Washington, D.C., suburbs. The Meridian Mustangs (19-6) meet AHS (24-2) today at 1 p.m. in a VHSL Class 3 semifinal contest at Spotsylvania High School. Abingdon dropped a 6-3 decision to...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Holston Valley CEO resigns from Ballad Health system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region operations and chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center, has accepted the opportunity to serve in a national role with a leading health care company. She will remain in her current role until Friday, July...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Payday Loans#Personal Loan#College Loans#Short Term Loans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Virginia Legislature#Democrats#Republicans
heraldcourier.com

Class 2 preview capsule: John Battle vs. Buckingham County

John Battle (19-8) vs. Buckingham County (16-4-1), 1 p.m. The Skinny: John Battle is in the state tournament for the 14th time in program history (2022, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1988, 1980, 1972). The Trojans won VHSL Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001, while finishing as 2A runner-up to Dan River in 2017…. It’s the second state tournament berth for the Trojans under fifth-year head coach Jimmy Gobble, who graduated from the school in 1999 and pitched in the big leagues for the Kansas City Royals (2003-2008) and Chicago White Sox (2009). He’s 62-32 at the helm of the Trojans. … Battle suffered season-ending playoff losses to the eventual state champs in 2019 (Chatham) and 2021 (Lebanon). … Noah Sills, Gavin Ratliff, Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins have handled the bulk of the pitching duties for the Trojans. Porter Gobble, Will Purifoy, Elijah Childress and Nolan Sailor own the team’s top batting averages. … Hankins, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman left-hander, has committed to the University of Tennessee. Sailor is headed to Southwest Virginia Community College and senior infielder JonAlan Richardson is a Bluefield State College signee. … Battle topped Tazewell (13-3), Virginia High (12-2) and Gate City (6-3) in winning the Region 2D tournament, while rallying for a 5-4, 11-inning state quarterfinal victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. … John Battle has three seniors on its roster, while Buckingham County has just two. … Buckingham beat Central-Woodstock (3-0), Strasburg (7-6) and Stuarts Draft (8-7) to win the Region 2B tournament and dominated Randolph-Henry for a 6-1 state quarterfinal victory. … The last time Buckingham County faced a far Southwest Virginia squad in a male team sport was the 2015 Region 2A West football playoffs when Richlands recorded a 35-20 win over the Knights. … Buckingham lost to George Wythe in the 2002 Group A, Division 2 state football championship game and beat Fort Chiswell in the 1975 Group A boys basketball finals. … The game will be played at the home of the Salem Red Sox, Boston’s Carolina League farm team. Mookie Betts, Anthony Rizzo, Matt Holliday and Ben Zobrist are among the guys who called the place home during their days in the minor leagues. … In the Class 1 state semifinals today at nearby Kiwanis Field, Grayson County vs. Rappahannock (10 a.m.) and Auburn vs. Rappahannock County (1 p.m.) are the semifinal matchups. … Buckingham is having the best season in school history, while Battle has lived up to the preseason expectations. Like most opponents this time of the year, these clubs know little about each other. “Every team you play is going to be good and every situation is going to be escalated,” Jimmy Gobble said. “It’s really just about trying to play your game and not worry about who the opponent is. That’s one thing you want the guys to understand – we know who we are and let’s just be that.”
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Surviving Salem: Gobble not focusing on past experiences in Salem, worried about here and now with John Battle Trojans

Jimmy Gobble’s baseball career has taken him to ballparks big and small, dusty high school fields and domed stadiums, major league cities and minor league outposts. Salem, Virginia, probably isn’t on his list of favorite localities as he doesn’t have many fond recollections of the city in the Roanoke Valley from his playing days.
SALEM, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Hildebrandt back on U.S. World Team

Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt has made her fifth U.S. World Team. Hildebrandt won the best two-of-three series with a pair of technical falls at 50 kilograms in New York on Wednesday night in New York. Hildebrandt squared off with Alyssa Lampe and took a pair of...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Ballad doctor performs complex vascular surgery viewed by thousands

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning, Dr. Chris Metzger performed vascular surgery on a 51-year-old woman at Holston Valley Medical Center — seemingly a normal day at the office, except it involved cutting-edge technology and was witnessed by thousands in the worldwide medical community. Metzger, Ballad Health System’s...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Class 3 Preview Capsule: Abingdon vs. Meridian

Abingdon (24-2) vs. Meridian (19-6), 1 p.m. The Skinny: The road to the Class 3 state baseball title has gone through Abingdon the last five years and that’s not just hyperbole. The Falcons lost in the state finals to Spotsylvania in 2018 and Independence in 2021, while falling to eventual state champions in the playoffs in 2017 (Turner Ashby) and 2019 (Fluvanna County). … Abingdon has won 86 of its last 96 games. … The Falcons edged Carroll County (5-4), Cave Spring (3-2) and Christiansburg (3-1) to win the Region 3D tournament. “Top to bottom I feel like Region 3D in baseball is about as good as it gets,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “To win that region is a huge accomplishment in itself.” … Abingdon’s only losses came to Daniel Boone and Sevier County from Northeast Tennessee. The Falcons also had three wins over Region 2D champ John Battle, two wins over Region 1D runner-up Lebanon and a victory over TSSAA Class 3A semifinalist Tennessee High. “Playing the schedule that we played,” Francisco said. “I think that did help us.” … Abingdon lost 10 seniors off last year’s squad, Cole Lambert and Braiden Mock are the only 12th-graders on the current squad and there were many unknowns surrounding the team when the season began. The winning ways have simply continued. “Our mantra or modus operandi is just do the best you can,” Francisco said. “We’re just focused on giving our best effort. If you do that, there’s no pressure. Just play hard and if we win or lose, at the end of the day we’ve been successful because we’ve given our best.” … There’s still plenty of talent on the field as well. Junior Ethan Gibson (12-0, 0.724 ERA, 105 strikeouts on the mound; .477, six home runs, 34 RBIs) and freshman Jett Humphreys (6-1, 1.33 ERA) anchor the pitching staff. Cole Lambert, Jack Ferguson, Braiden Mock, Elijah Parks and Landon Greer also lead the way at the plate for the Falcons. … Lambert was the quarterback of Abingdon’s football team that made the state semifinals. … Meridian finished as Region 3B runner-up and won a state quarterfinal game on the road at New Kent on Tuesday. … The school formerly known as George Mason beat Martinsville to win the 1980 VHSL Group AA state title and lost to J.J. Kelly in the 1983 Group A finals. … Independence, which beat Abingdon in last year’s Class 3 finals, dropped a 4-3 decision to Glen Allen in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday. … Spotsylvania, the site of today’s game, is about 30 minutes outside of Fredericksburg. … The original brackets released by the VHSL had Abingdon playing Lafayette in the state semifinals. Francisco didn’t find out until Wednesday afternoon that Meridian would be the semifinal opponent for the Falcons as the brackets were changed.
ABINGDON, VA

