The fourth 2nd-degree assault since May 18 was reported at Westfield Montgomery Mall on Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022. Montgomery County police were called to the mall at 4:30 PM on Tuesday to investigate. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the incident. The previous assaults were reported on May 18, two days later on May 20 and last Thursday, June 2.

13 HOURS AGO