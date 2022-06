A former Alabama city councilman who threatened during a radio show to injure the police officer who arrested him for DUI has been sentenced to three years of probation. According to information released Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, the case goes back to late 2020. Luther James Upton, then serving as a councilman in Evergreen, was arrested for DUI after being involved in a wreck. “Video of the DUI incident showed Upton attempting to use his position on the city council to pressure the victim officer not to arrest him,” said a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

