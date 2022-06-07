ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Heineken wants you to stop working

By Jon Stapley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of us are guilty of poor work/life balance, of checking Slack or catching up on emails when we should be enjoying our free time. I know I am – which is why this unorthodox solution from Heineken caught my attention. It’s a bottle opener, but no...

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Fancy an optical illusion with your flat white?

We've seen a lot of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. Most of them are created intentionally, whether to demonstrate a curious anomaly in human perception or just to have fun messing with our brains. But sometimes an optical illusion appears entirely by accident, which is what happened with this cafe, the birthplace of an illusion that's been studied by academics and is now getting attention on TikTok and Instagram.
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Photography#Food Drink#Beverages#Kodak#Digital Camera World#Photomonitor
Creative Bloq

Can you spot the mistake on this Platinum Jubilee poster?

Poster designers in the UK City of Hull have been left red-faced as a poster advertising merriment for the Queen's Jubilee weekend has been printed and hung containing a somewhat-major mistake. Now, we aren't ones to be pernickety but we do appreciate the chance to hail the importance of proofreading in the creative industries – and this error makes the point splendidly.
ENTERTAINMENT
Creative Bloq

I promise this optical illusion doesn't change colour

What's not to love about optical illusions? They're creative, interesting and every now and then we get to have our minds completely boggled. And if there's one thing more exciting that an optical illusion – it's an optical illusion that's also a gif. Yes, an optical illusion that moves!
SCIENCE
Engadget

Beeline's new bike computer lets you choose between fast, quiet or balanced routes

Beeline's original Velo brought an interesting twist to bike computers with a simple interface and single arrow guidance designed to help you discover your environment. The company has now launched its second model, the Velo 2, that keeps the spirit of the original while introducing a number of key new features like a bigger screen, all-new interface and app-based route planner.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

Best Printer for 2022

Printers are a must-have, yet shopping for them is difficult. The overwhelming amount of options usually means that you end up choosing one at random. What's even more challenging is that printer prices change almost daily. Here at CNET, we've found that the best way to shop for a printer is to choose one or two models that would work for you, keep an eye on them for deals and discounts, and then act fast when you find the right price. We've created this list of the best printer options to help you do just that.
ELECTRONICS
Inyerself

I Bought a Projector the Size of a Can of Soda!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.
Creative Bloq

Is this our most accurate look at the iPhone 14 yet?

With the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 all released in the last three years, who knows what's coming next? Okay, probably the iPhone 14. And it's probably going to look rather a lot like these new 3D renders. Rumours about the upcoming iPhone have been swirling around since the last...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Oh great, now Google has a terrifying AI image generator

Just a few weeks ago, the art world was, to use internet parlance, 'shooketh' by the power of OpenAI's DALL·E 2, which can transform written phrases and sentences into terrifyingly accurate AI-generated images. And now it looks like it has competition, courtesy of a little-known tech company called Google.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Will ‘Bionic Reading’ turn us all into speed readers?

A lot of things have become faster thanks to technology. AI-powered tools help us design and edit quicker than ever and we can communicate instantly with clients around the world. Reading, however, kind of takes the length of time it's always taken, and while we might be able to fit thousands of books in an e-reader, getting round to reading them all is another matter.
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

How Your Company Should Be Thinking About AR and VR

It's not too soon for your company to enter the metaverse. Here's how. Ever since Facebook transformed into Meta, talk of the metaverse hasn't waned. Despite its popularity in national discourse, the metaverse remains loosely defined and made up of disparate "places" and platforms strung together by their varying uses of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The metaverse, depending on who you talk to, can also include "web3," which is blockchain and the various related technologies it enables (cryptocurrencies, NFTs, distributed ownership of various assets, etc.). The simplest way to think about the metaverse is as the collective possibilities of these technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Wait, there are NFTs hidden in Netflix's latest hit series?

You can now collect NFTs while you watch Netflix, in the new series of anthology animation Love, Death + Robots. That's right, there are hidden NFTs inside the Netflix show, if you spot one you collect it. This has left me wondering what else the streaming platform is hiding in its shows: does this mean there are NFTs lurking in Stranger Things Series 4?
TV & VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

Apple Watch Memorial Day live blog: all the best deals and lowest prices

Get the latest discounts on Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch SE and more. The Memorial Day Sale 2022 is here, and this is the only page you'll need if you're looking for the best Apple Watch Memorial Day deals – from the latest Apple Watch 7 to the budget Apple Watch SE. We see a massive spike in interest in the Apple Watch range (especially the Series 7) during all major sales events, and since the Memorial Day Sale is the first of the year, we're expecting some great deals (just don't expect them to last long).
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Huion Inspiroy H420X review

Considering its price, size and great quality the Huion Inspiroy H420X is definitely recommended for beginners and first-time buyers. This is a light, very portable, easy to install and is an excellent device to aid your digital drawing. It's small size can make it a little awkward to use with larger monitors and the all-plastic design can feel a little basic. Yet, if you want a small second drawing tablet to take on your travels or use as a replacement mouse or touch pad, then the Huion Inspiroy H420X is a good addition to your setup.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy