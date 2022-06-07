ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Officials recounting, re-certifying May primary votes

By CL News Staff
creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounties in the Atlanta area are still recounting and re-certifying votes nearly two weeks after the May primaries. In Cobb County, election workers are hand-counting results of...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Collins, Jones square off in District 10 debate

The two Republicans running to represent Athens in the US House staged a heated debate Monday in Atlanta: Mike Collins was the top vote getter in the May 24 GOP primary; Vernon Jones was the runner up. Flashpoints in the Georgia Press Club faceoff included Jones’ allegations that Collins sought...
ATHENS, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinings, GA
Cobb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
Dekalb County, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Elections
Cobb County, GA
Elections
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelle Long#Election Local
WRBL News 3

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

(STACKER) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then […]
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Visa to engage diverse businesses in Atlanta forum

As Visa prepares to open an Atlanta office later this year, the global payments technology firm is presenting an introductory workshop and job fair in the city for small business owners and potential candidates. Entitled Visa: Building for the Future, the event is co-hosted by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at The Gathering Spot in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Henry County Daily Herald

One Man's Opinion: D is the new F

Like most folks, even if I have to admit to more than a bit of nostalgia being in the mix, I still love my hometown and birthplace of DeKalb County, Georgia. Unlike most of my family, I have also chosen to stay in DeKalb, despite some pretty significant shifts on several fronts, it remains my home. When we built and bought what I now refer to as my eventual “dirt nap” house in Scottdale, that community was on the front end of some pretty significant and continuing gentrification. Living just outside of Avondale Estates and not far from the city limits of Decatur by choice, I increasingly find myself having to defend the management and operations of the local government of DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Study puts Atlanta's housing at No. 5 most overpriced in the nation

ATLANTA — Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say Atlanta has one of the most “overpriced” housing markets in the United States. They looked at 25 years worth of home prices across the country. Their study concluded that current housing prices in Atlanta are 58% above what they would be had they followed historic trends. That places Atlanta at No. 5 in the country, the study showed.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

DeKalb County Schools hiring freeze in place | Here's why

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is putting a pause on any new hires, after it says it lost more than 5% of its students during the pandemic. The district is made up of 138 schools across seven regions. Its staffing is typically based on projected students enrollment, according to Dr. Tekshia Ward-Smith with the Human Resources Division.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to lead new national task force

Mayor Andre Dickens has been named Chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ new Public-Private Partnership Task Force. Dickens chaired the inaugural session of the Task Force this weekend during the 90th Annual Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Renov, Nev., this past weekend. “It is an honor to lead this newly formed Task […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to lead new national task force appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy