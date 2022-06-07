NEWS BRIEF: Officials recounting, re-certifying May primary votes

Like most folks, even if I have to admit to more than a bit of nostalgia being in the mix, I still love my hometown and birthplace of DeKalb County, Georgia. Unlike most of my family, I have also chosen to stay in DeKalb, despite some pretty significant shifts on several fronts, it remains my home. When we built and bought what I now refer to as my eventual “dirt nap” house in Scottdale, that community was on the front end of some pretty significant and continuing gentrification. Living just outside of Avondale Estates and not far from the city limits of Decatur by choice, I increasingly find myself having to defend the management and operations of the local government of DeKalb.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO