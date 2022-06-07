ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Rays host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Rays -150, Cardinals +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series. Tampa Bay has a 31-23 record overall and an 18-13 record in home games. The Rays have gone 13-4 in games when they did not...

ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols milestone, umpire gaffe

The legendary Albert Pujols continued to work his way up Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list on Tuesday, but not before a hilarious umpire mistake. Leading off the fourth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols grounded a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single. It was hit No. 3,320 in the illustrious career of Pujols, moving him past Paul Molitor on the all-time list, alone into ninth place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays refusal to wear Pride logo signals a deeper issue in the MLB

The decision that five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers made in refusing to support Pride Night indicates that true LGBTQ+ support in the MLB has a long way to go. In recent years, the MLB has made strides in publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the month of June. More and more teams are participating in Pride Night, in which teams emblazon their uniforms with rainbow colors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Recapping the Matt Olson trade and how it has played out for both sides so far

The biggest move of the Braves’ offseason was the trade for Matt Olson, as Atlanta acquired the slugging first baseman for Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Joey Estes. The Braves then subsequently signed Olson to an eight-year extension. It very well could end up being one of those trades that is a win-win for both parties. With Freddie Freeman on the fence about re-signing with the organization, the Braves needed to act swiftly, and in order to acquire a player within the same realm as Freeman, they had to give up multiple top prospects. The Athletics come to town to begin the week, so it felt like a perfect time to catch up with all the players involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals activate two-time Gold Glove OF Tyler O'Neill from IL

O'Neill was off to a slow start this spring before landing on the injured list, producing an anemic .195/.256.297 slash line with just two home runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases. A back-to-back Gold Glove Award winner, O'Neill finished eighth in last year's NL MVP voting and has the ability to add to an already stacked lineup that features the likes of the Senior Circuit's leading hitter in Paul Goldschmidt, as well as fellow six-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez on Rays' bench Thursday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramirez started at designated hitter Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Randy Arozarena is on DH duty and cleanup work Thursday while Manuel Margot moves over to left field and bats second. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kevin Kiermaier is in center field and batting leadoff.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

