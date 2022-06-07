ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 again

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D43vq_0g2meyWw00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has contracted COVID-19 a second time.

According to WPXI-TV, the 73-year-old Democrat took to social media Monday night to say he again tested positive for the virus. He previously was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020, the news outlet reported.

“This evening, I tested positive for COVID,” Wolf tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. “My symptoms are mild. I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster. I will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.”

The news came as the rate of new COVID-19 cases appeared to be declining domestically and globally, according to The New York Times. As of Monday, the U.S. was averaging 98,8867 new cases per day, down 8% from two weeks earlier, the newspaper reported. The worldwide average was 472,175 new cases per day, down 27% from 14 days earlier.

As for fatalities, the U.S. averaged 266 deaths per day – a decrease of 15% from two weeks earlier, the newspaper reported. The global average was 1,321 daily deaths, down 17% from 14 days earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Monday that 66.7% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 46.9% of fully vaccinated residents have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the agency said.

Globally, about 65.7% of people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, compared with just 16.2% of the population in low-income countries, Oxford University’s Our World in Data project reported Monday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,063 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 363 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Boston

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
The Grand Rapids Press

Hepatitis outbreak in children: CDC lists symptoms parents should look for

The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily Yonder

Covid Infection Rate Drops Slightly in Rural America

Explore the full-page version of the map. In a week truncated by the Memorial Day holiday, the total number of newly reported Covid-19 infections dropped slightly in both rural and metropolitan America, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. The number of deaths in rural America increased by a third compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wpxi Tv#Democrat#Cdc#The New York Times
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Crab Meat Has Been Recalled in 4 States Due to Listeria

A crab meat recall has been declared, impacting four states across the southern US. Irvington Seafood has announced a recall on one-pound packages of its "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat." The crab may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected during routine testing in May.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foodsafetynews.com

Nine baby deaths reported to FDA during Abbott Nutrition investigation

Editor’s note: This was originally posted by eFoodAlert and is reposted here with the permission of the author. Between December 1, 2021, and March 3, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received nine (9) reports of infant deaths among babies who were fed powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan.
STURGIS, MI
Popculture

Sprinkles Recall Issued

With the first day of summer around the corner, ice cream lovers looking for a cool break from the heat might have to check the label on their sprinkles before covering their cones. Last week, Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois recalled two sprinkles products because they contain milk. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
LEXINGTON, KY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy