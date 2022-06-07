Grand Opening for Canby Pickleball Courts Set for Next Week
By Tyler Francke
Canby pickleballers: Your wait is over. The grand opening of the City of Canby’s brand-new, tournament-ready pickleball complex has been set for 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16th at Maple Street Park, which is located at 1400 N Maple Street. The event will feature speeches by city officials, the...
The new park will bring outdoor enthusiasts to Estacada and Milo McIver State Park. Estacada will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, June 1, to celebrate the beginning of development. RV Inn Style Resorts is a company based out of Vancouver, Washington, which offers 15 RV parks throughout Washington and Oregon. The groundbreaking brought a large contingent of the company, including CEO Matt Gagliasso, co-owners Mike and Denise Werner, along with Estacada city officials and the company's Sasquatch-inspired mascot. The Estacada park will offer 100 spaces for RV...
Family Fun RV plans many open house events over Father's Day weekend, including a barbecue and horse rides.The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon cutting Friday, June 17, to celebrate the grand opening of a St. Helens business that caters to the area's recreational vehicle community. Family Fun RV, which officially opened March 1, is located at 58209 Columbia River Highway. Shane Carlson, business manager, said Family Fun RV is a recreational vehicle dealership that sells, purchases and accepts RVs on trade. It can also consign RVs. "We also do full-service...
The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s locally preferred alternative — something that has been years in the making — is circulating to local agencies before it can progress to the next project phase. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program administrator, introduced his presentation Monday evening during a Vancouver...
The coffee shop is open during the work week at the Wilsonville Subaru location in town. Chug Coffee — which moved from Wilsonville Subaru to Aurora in 2020 in large part due to pandemic impacts — has returned to sell coffee and other items at the dealership on Southwest Bailey Street. The coffee shop plans to have its grand opening Monday, June 13, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Paula Robson, co-owner, said Wilsonville Subaru asked her and fellow owner Samantha Ribb to come back, and they agreed. Chug will maintain its location in Aurora as well. "We're thrilled. We're excited to be back. We have a customer base there (in Wilsonville)," Robson said. "Customers seem to be excited we're coming back into town." Along with coffee, the shop sells tea, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and burritos. The coffee shop had to cease operations at the onset of the pandemic and then the owners decided to move instead of waiting for the go-ahead to reopen. The Aurora location is at the Portland Laser Engraving parking lot next to Highway 99E in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}
(Seaside, Oregon) – An area of the north Oregon coast known for its sometimes significant traffic jams will be getting some help from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) soon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium) ODOT spokesman Angela Beers Seydel said new signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S....
Lebanon’s mayor has declared he’s done signing proclamations, a largely ceremonial move designed to signal support without any particular action. Ahead of Wednesday’s regular meeting, June 8, Mayor Paul Aziz suddenly and quietly pulled a proclamation declaring June as fireworks safety month from the City Council’s agenda, then declared in front of Lebanon’s elected body that he has stopped signing the symbolic announcements.
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Work is underway this summer at the Aloha Inn to turn a three-story hotel into Washington County’s first-ever permanent supportive housing building for people who have experienced prolonged homelessness.
The entities propose maintaining and scheduling their own fields and indoor facilities after a collaboration that began in 1988. The city of Lake Oswego and the Lake Oswego School District appear to be on the verge of severing the agreement they reached in 1988 that shared the use and maintenance of fields and gymnasiums between the two entities.
On Saturday, a group of people in the Laurelhurst neighborhood installed over two dozen planter boxes along a street adjacent to Laurelhurst Park in an effort to deter unhoused campers from moving their tents back in. For over a year, some residents of the neighborhood in Northeast and Southeast Portland...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After months of camping, crime, and drug use outside one of his buildings in downtown Portland, real estate mogul and philanthropist, Jordan Schnitzer, is using bike racks to clean up the sidewalk. Schnitzer installed about two dozen metal bike racks along the block of Northwest Broadway...
From smoked pulled pork sandwiches, to sushi that will make your mouth water, Nepalese Street Food and vegan fare, the Pines Dine food truck village in Lincoln City, Oregon is “the village where foodie’s dreams come true.”. The Pines Dine Food Truck Village In Lincoln City, Oregon. The...
PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland's acclaimed International Rose Test Garden is a big tourist attraction for the city — not only during the Rose Festival, but all year long. Now, some worry the city has been steadily neglecting the garden's maintenance, even prior to the pandemic. “It just makes...
Portland is the largest city in Oregon, known for its stunning cityscape, public parks, and unique culture. Many people travel to the city to learn about its history and explore its famous landmarks and sites. Portland is a city filled with museums and art galleries. The Alberta Arts District is...
More than a millennium of marriage was on display at the Canby Adult Center Thursday afternoon, as local lovebirds gathered for the traditional golden anniversary celebration honoring couples who have been married 50 years or more. A total of 18 such pairs of lovebirds appeared for the feast and were...
After an overnight gusher of unseasonal rain, Portland authorities delivered a stark warning Saturday: Stay out of the rivers or they’ll sweep you away. An “atmospheric river”—essentially a firehose of rain directed straight into Oregon off the Pacific Ocean—has left the state’s actual rivers running dangerously high and fast, the National Weather Service said today.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is running high as an atmospheric river of moisture passes over the Pacific Northwest, dumping as much as 2″ of rain this weekend. The National Weather Service says river levels are likely to reach the highest point in more than three years late this weekend into early next week, but major flooding is not expected and river levels are expected to decrease on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
Dianne Neffendorf, 62, possesses a ranch in Oregon City, concerning a half-hour drive south of Portland. She details 2 of her fields on Sniffspot, an application that allows people to lease land to pet dog proprietors. She has made over $25,000 since very early 2022 and invests concerning 3 hrs...
