Grand Opening for Canby Pickleball Courts Set for Next Week

The coffee shop is open during the work week at the Wilsonville Subaru location in town. Chug Coffee — which moved from Wilsonville Subaru to Aurora in 2020 in large part due to pandemic impacts — has returned to sell coffee and other items at the dealership on Southwest Bailey Street. The coffee shop plans to have its grand opening Monday, June 13, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Paula Robson, co-owner, said Wilsonville Subaru asked her and fellow owner Samantha Ribb to come back, and they agreed. Chug will maintain its location in Aurora as well. "We're thrilled. We're excited to be back. We have a customer base there (in Wilsonville)," Robson said. "Customers seem to be excited we're coming back into town." Along with coffee, the shop sells tea, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and burritos. The coffee shop had to cease operations at the onset of the pandemic and then the owners decided to move instead of waiting for the go-ahead to reopen. The Aurora location is at the Portland Laser Engraving parking lot next to Highway 99E in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}

2 DAYS AGO