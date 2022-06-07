“From Slavery To Bravery,” 28th Annual Sac “Original” Juneteenth Holiday Unity Festival June 17￼

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Vile vandalism could drive a longtime church out of Carmichael. It happens time and again, but this latest round of damage has Pastor Thomas Burrows saying enough is enough. He couldn’t believe what vandals did to his church this time. “You can see where they climbed the fence and bent the heck out of it,” said Pastor Burrows. “Up here was their gang motto. It’s orange and black.” His granddaughter took pictures of the mess at Landmark Baptist Church showing phrases with the f-word and God. There were also drawings of body parts and the n-word scrawled right outside the...

