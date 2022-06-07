ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

“From Slavery To Bravery,” 28th Annual Sac “Original” Juneteenth Holiday Unity Festival June 17￼

By Observer Newsroom
Sacramento Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the District 56 Center in Elk Grove on Friday June 17, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, informative community forums and seminars to bring information on...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Observer

Juneteenth Rejoice Festival￼

On Sunday June 19 at Robert Brookins Park in Del Paso Heights from noon – 5:00 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, informative community forums and seminars to bring information on a variety of topics as it relates to the meaningfulness of this National Holiday. Sign up for our...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

40 Acres Juneteenth Block Party￼

The annual Juneteenth Block Party will take place on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the 40 Acres Complex in Oak Park. Go out and help celebrate Juneteenth 2022 highlighting African-American culture including art, music, dance, food and more!. Sign up for our newsletter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

It's official! Garlic festival coming to Stockton in August

STOCKTON, Calif. - At last, Stockton is getting its very own garlic festival come August. After much discussion, organizers announced Tuesday that the California Garlic Festival is coming to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on August 13-14. Organizers said attendees will be able to indulge in all-things garlic, including garlic...
kion546.com

Community puts finishing touches on new mural in Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A new community mural has been unveiled in the Del Paso Heights area. On Tuesday, community members got together at the Hagginwood Community Center to put the finishing touches on the final community mural of the year. The lead artist says the purpose of the painting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Elk Grove, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There’s No Respect’: Vile Vandalism Could Drive Longtime Church Out Of Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Vile vandalism could drive a longtime church out of Carmichael. It happens time and again, but this latest round of damage has Pastor Thomas Burrows saying enough is enough. He couldn’t believe what vandals did to his church this time. “You can see where they climbed the fence and bent the heck out of it,” said Pastor Burrows. “Up here was their gang motto. It’s orange and black.” His granddaughter took pictures of the mess at Landmark Baptist Church showing phrases with the f-word and God. There were also drawings of body parts and the n-word scrawled right outside the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
Sacramento Observer

Veterans Mental Health Resource Fair June 8

On Wednesday June 8 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Veteran nonprofit Nation’s Finest will host a Mental Health Resource Fair at Mather Veteran’s Village, located at 10621 Schirra Avenue. The fair will prove information to veterans about resources in the community. Organizations from across the community...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Sacramento Region Juneteenth Celebrations of Freedom

Juneteenth recognizes the capture of the final Confederate Port of Galveston Island, Texas during the US Civil War. Absent from current cognition is the notion of thousands of US Colored Troops, 10% from the State of California, helping preserve the Union and begin the end of legal chattel slavery in America.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dolores June Martin, 1926-2022

Dolores June Martin, 96, passed away peacefully in Sacramento while visiting her granddaughter Brittany, husband Michael, and great-granddaughter, Nora. She would have been 97 on August 24, 2022. Dolores lived a full and wonderful life traveling and living all over the United States with her husband, Frank Martin and later...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Juneteenth#Tv Streaming#Bravery#Times#African American
Sacramento Observer

Sac NAACP Leader Claps At Two Candidates Over ‘Disrespect’

The president of the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) stated in a press release that two candidates for local office had “disrespected” the local civil rights organization. Greater Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams wrote the press release, dated May 19, following a...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Demi Lovato set to perform at Hard Rock Live

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grammy-nominated artist, Demi Lovato has announced their upcoming tour dates for their HOLY FVCK fall tour, and Sacramento made the list!. Lovato plans on taking a 32-day tour, both nationally and internationally, touring from Brazil to Los Angeles and everywhere in-between. “I’m so excited to get...
SACRAMENTO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

HED: My Sister’s Keeper Helps to Build Up Bay Area Black Women

Tina Brown was born and raised in San Francisco’s Western Addition. She had a troubled childhood, which led to her being a runaway, incarceration in Juvenile Hall and becoming a teenage mother. Bad choices in life led to bad relationships and an unstable life situation. But things would change—with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KTVU FOX 2

California family convicted of trafficking immigrants and labor theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA
Eater

Self-Serve Grills and Freezer Martinis Make a Comeback at This ’70s-Inspired Sacramento Steakhouse

The team behind some of Sacramento’s most popular drinking destinations has taken over a Broadway restaurant, hoping to turn the dark and sexy venue into a destination for grilled meats, classic cocktails, and live funk and soul music. Called the Butterscotch Den, the new restaurant and bar takes over the former Arthur Henry’s Supper Club and Ruby Room in Oak Park. Following an aesthetic refresh and a complete overhaul of the food and drink menus, the space now sports plush booths, patterned wallpaper, and mirrored back bar, all shining under a warm golden glow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Cat-Sized Lizard’ Rounded Up In Roseville A Sign Of Exotic Pet Problem In City

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A large reptile was rounded up in Roseville, and animal control says this wasn’t the first time. “There was a call on the board — a cat-sized lizard,” Officer Gabe Sorenson said. “And I was really excited and said, ‘Hey, can I hop on that?’ And he said sure.” Sorenson wasn’t sure what he would find when he arrived at an apartment complex this past weekend to meet a very rattled maintenance man. “It was a water monitor trapped inside a maintenance shed. He had trapped it in this bin,” Sorenson said. “I went over there and got him and...
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy