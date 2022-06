Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married.The couple, who first met each other in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 June. Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the marriage to the AP news agency.“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”Details of who all attended the wedding are still unclear.The ceremony, which was being held in Los...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO