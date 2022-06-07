Philadelphia police arrest Rashawn Vareen and Quran Garner in connection with mass shooting
Two people have been arrested in connection with a bloody mass shooting that left three dead and at least 11 injured in Philadelphia over the weekend, a report said Monday. Rashawn Vareen was busted at around 8 p.m. and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with Saturday night’s...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace.
Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m.
The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot two females in North Philadelphia Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a fight broke out between a large group of people on the street. A man wearing...
PHILADELPHIA - Four suspects have now been taken into police custody in connection with the Saturday mass shooting on South Street that killed two innocent bystanders and wounded nearly a dozen more. Quran Garner, 18, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons charges. Rashaan...
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is on his way to prison after he admitted to what he said was a “stupid” decision, illegally purchasing weapons for a gun trafficking organization that operated in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties. Anthony Jamaris McCrary, 25, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
PHILADELPHIA - Family and friends gather Wednesday to remember Alexis Quinn, a 24-year-old woman killed in the crossfire of a mass shooting last weekend on South Street. Quinn's mother, Tina, attended the memorial that included a balloon release. Loved ones say Quinn was a home health aid who loved to help others.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for Kris Minners will be held next Friday, June 17th. He was one of two bystanders who were shot and killed in the crossfire during last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street.
His family, friends, and colleagues held a vigil and balloon release Tuesday night at Girard College, where he worked as a residential advisor.
They say he was loved by all who knew him and they’re hoping his death will lead to less violence and create real change.
A crew of young suspects mugged a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in Brooklyn Bridge Park over the weekend – and crowded around to film the violent ordeal, new video shows. The teen was at Pier 2 within Brooklyn Bridge Park around 7:50 p.m. Saturday when the group approached him, cops said.
Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia. The victim was identified as Kevin Mosley, 42, from East Kensington, police said. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Broad Street around 11:00 am Tuesday. According to police, Mosley...
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot his former boss after being fired. Khalyl Bey threatened to return to his former workplace and shoot his supervisor, according to Prospect Park Police. He also reportedly threatened to assault other employees. Police say the...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.
EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.
Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble.
The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders. Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.
FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Police tracked down a 30-year-old man who they said robbed a bank on Tuesday, telling a worker he was armed. Officers responded to a call about the robbery around 11:30 a.m. to a Newfield National Bank in the Malaga area of Franklin Township. Bridgeton resident David...
