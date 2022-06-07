ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago woman says stranger moved into vacant Chatham home, refuses to leave; CPD says she must go through court

By Internewscast
internewscast.com
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago woman said she listed her Chatham home for sale but shortly after a stranger moved in and is refusing to leave. Danielle Cruz said she was proud when she bought this home, and prouder still after renovating it. She was excited to sell it. But a...

internewscast.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago. They say a 14-year-old boy was among four people shot in the Altgeld Gardens public housing project around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the four were near a courtyard when someone came...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Man arrested in Roosevelt Road shooting

Chicago resident Jeremy Riley has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in connection to the traveling shootout at Roosevelt Road and Cuyler Avenue on Memorial Day. Riley, of the 100 block of Bell Avenue, was with a friend at Mike’s Place, a Berwyn bar, when the latter was...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Police find unidentified male dead, partially burned in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a male is found dead and partially burned in Gary Wednesday morning. Gary Police said around 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a call of a dead person on the 4800 block of West 21st Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with two people who saw what was believed to be a lifeless male in a grassy area. Medics later confirmed that a male was found in the area with no signs of life – face down and partially burned. Lake County Coroner officers pronounced the male dead on the scene.The victim is listed as John Doe as no identification was found. The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the male is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Police Department
internewscast.com

Chicago carjacking: Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) — A carjacked SUV crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and nearly ended up in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning, Chicago police said. The SUV was left hanging on the edge of the break wall near 51st Street after police said a woman was carjacked near 35th and State, the area between Gauranteed Rate Field and Chicago Police Dept. headquarters.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man set stolen car on fire one day after cops questioned him about stealing the car, prosecutors say

A man who was convicted of an anti-Semitic hate crime in 2018, then got kicked out of his court-ordered hate crime education program for allegedly threatening a Black man with a baseball bat, is in trouble again. This time, prosecutors say, Alvin Dawod set a stolen car on fire in West Rogers Park one day after investigators questioned him about the vehicle theft.
SKOKIE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Loop bank robber does it again, his 5th hold-up in a month

A serial bank robber struck for the fifth time in a month on Friday afternoon, according to the FBI. The agency continues to offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads directly to his arrest and prosecution. The latest heist occurred at 4:05 p.m. on June 3 at Citibank, 222...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman horrified to find man's body in parking lot near Ford City Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman was simply heading to work early Wednesday when she made a gruesome discovery near Ford City Mall.A man was dead in a parking lot behind the AMC Ford City 14 movie theater, with an extension cord wrapped around his neck.Needless to say, it was a shocking sight for Deloris Ross when she found the body dumped along a fence in the 4300 block of West Ford City drive – behind the movie theater, but bordering a residential area.Ross told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman it was an image she'll never forget."It scared me – I'm telling...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 overdose deaths reported in Will County in 24 hours

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A community safety alert has been issued in Will County after eight probable overdose deaths were reported in less than 24 hours. The Will County Coroner's Office says the deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday of this week. "We got to do something. We are...
WILL COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy