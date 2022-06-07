ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street, Global Markets Fall in Wake of Bond Sell-Off

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing to a lower open Tuesday after a bond sell-off fueled anxiety about a possible U.S. economic slowdown, as well as more potentially adverse news from a major retailer. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and futures for...

