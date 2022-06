LULING, Texas, June 8, 2022 (Newswire.com) Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, has confirmed plans to replace its existing travel center in Luling, Texas. The new Buc-ee’s Luling will be built next door to the current store, allowing for a seamless transition from old to new structures. Construction is tentatively slated to begin in the fall of 2022.

LULING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO