Tigerhawk softball scores three SICL wins, falls to ranked Eagles

Kylie Doty

BROOKLYN — Colfax-Mingo’s softball team ended the week with a 12-0 road victory over BGM on Friday.

The Tigerhawks went 3-0 in South Iowa Cedar League play last week. They reached double-digit runs in two of those three victories.

But the most impressive result may have come in a loss. Colfax-Mingo hosted Class 2A No. 8 Pella Christian on Thursday and fell to Eagles 3-2.

Against BGM, the Tigerhawks scored eight runs in the second inning and tallied three in the third during the 12-0, five-inning win. The Bears were limited to four hits and they committed two errors.

In the second, C-M sent 12 batters to the plate and recorded five hits, three walks and took advantage of one BGM error. The Tigerhawks (5-2 overall, 4-0 in the SICL) scored five runs with two outs. The Bears fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Abi Rawlins

The inning included RBI singles by Joslyn Chadwick, Abi Rawlins and Madison Stackhouse, a two-run single by Devan Chadwick and an RBI triple by Caylee Cunningham.

The run scoring hits by Rawlins, Stackhouse and Cunningham came with two outs.

In the three-run third, Carley Underwood laced a two-run double and Kylie Doty cranked out an RBI double. Doty’s RBI double in the fifth completed the scoring.

Rawlins and Doty each had two hits to lead the offense. Doty added two RBIs and one run and Rawlins chipped in two runs, one RBI and one steal.

The other hits came from Cunningham, Underwood, Stackhouse, Devan Chadwick, Joslyn Chadwick and Charlotte Donahue.

Cunningham tripled, scored two runs and had one RBI, one walk and one steal, Underwood doubled, scored one run and had two RBIs and Stackhouse collected one hit, one RBI and one walk.

Joslyn Chadwick finished with one hit, one run and one RBI, Devan Chadwick tallied one hit, one run and two RBIs and Donahue registered one hit and two runs.

Holland Robinette was hit by a pitch, walked twice and scored one run and Kaydance Smith scored one run.

Doty (5-2) was the winning pitcher. She allowed no earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Joslyn Chadwick

Colfax-Mingo 10, HLV 3

VICTOR — The Tigerhawks broke open an even game with a four-run fifth and added three runs in the seventh to pull away for a 10-3 road win over HLV in SICL play on May 31.

The Tigerhawks and Warriors were tied at 2-all after four innings, but C-M cranked out 13 hits and HLV (2-3, 2-2) committed three errors.

Doty and Stackhouse had RBI doubles in the first.

In the fifth, Underwood walked and then stole second and third before scoring on Rawlins’ RBI single. Another RBI double by Doty plated Rawlins and Robinette collected an RBI sacrifice fly.

Joslyn Chadwick’s RBI single highlighted the seventh frame.

Six players had at least two hits for the Tigerhawks. Joslyn Chadwick led the way with three hits, one triple, one run, two RBIs and one steal.

Caylee Cunningham

Doty finished with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, Rawlins registered two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two steals and Underwood collected two hits, two runs, one walk and four steals.

Stackhouse tallied two hits, one double and one RBI and Donahue finished with two hits, one run and one RBI.

Cunningham walked twice and scored one run, Robinette walked once and had one RBI and Kaydance Smith and Trinity Smith each scored one run and stole one base.

Doty was impressive in the circle. She faced 29 batters and threw 25 first-pitch strikes. Overall, she allowed three runs — one earned — on five hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Colfax-Mingo 5, Lynnville-Sully 1

COLFAX — Doty limited Lynnville-Sully to three hits and Colfax-Mingo steadily pulled away from the Hawks during a 5-1 win in SICL play on June 1.

The Tigerhawks finished with eight hits and a three-run fifth inning put the home team in front 5-0.

Cunningham’s RBI single in the first made it 1-0 and Donahue’s RBI single in the second pushed the advantage to 2-0.

Carley Underwood

In the fifth, Underwood opened the frame with a single and then stole second. Rawlins brought Underwood home with an RBI single and then Doty laced an RBI double before Cunningham completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Lily Zylstra’s RBI single in the sixth gave the Hawks their lone run.

Colfax-Mingo finished with eight hits. Rawlins led the offense with two hits, two runs, one RBI and one steal.

Doty’s RBI double was her only hit and she scored one run, was hit by a pitch and stole one base.

Donahue registered one hit, one RBI, one walk and one steal, Underwood tallied one hit, one run and one steal, Cunningham finished with one hit and two RBIs and Devan Chadwick recorded one hit and one walk.

Joslyn Chadwick tallied one hit, Trinity Smith scored one run and stole one base and Stackhouse was hit by a pitch.

Doty earned the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Zylstra led the Hawks (4-7, 3-2) with one hit and one RBI and Elise Alberts finished with one hit and one walk.

Reagan McFarland scored one run and stole three bases and Makayla Tice had one hit.

Aliya James started in the circle for the Hawks and she allowed five earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Charlotte Donahue

Pella Christian 3, Colfax-Mingo 2

COLFAX — Doty hit a solo home run and struck out six in the circle, but Colfax-Mingo was limited to three hits during a 3-2 home loss to 2A No. 8 Pella Christian on Thursday.

The Tigerhawks led 1-0 after three, but Pella Christian (5-6) scored three in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Doty’s homer came in the fourth and it made it 3-2. Underwood’s RBI single got the Tigerhawks on the board in the third. Donahue also had one hit and one run.

Doty took the loss in the circle after surrendering three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.