C-M baseball can’t hold lead against BGM, edges HLV

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Colfax-Mingo sophomore Cael Bracewell pitches to the plate against BGM on Friday. The Tigerhawks lost to the Bears 4-3 during South Iowa Cedar League play. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

COLFAX — Colfax-Mingo’s baseball team got off to a hot start against BGM during a South Iowa Cedar League contest on Friday.

But the offense went silent in the final six innings and the Bears eventually rallied for a 4-3 road victory.

All three Tigerhawk runs and four of their six hits came in the opening frame. BGM plated two runs in the top of the first, tied the game in the third and went in front for good in the top of the seventh.

“We had quality at-bats and were hitting the balls we were supposed to hit,” Colfax-Mingo baseball coach Drew Otto said about the fast start. “And then later on in the game we just weren’t. I’m not sure where we were at. I don’t think our heads were straight because usually we are swinging and hacking at that stuff.”

Colfax-Mingo (3-2 overall, 2-2 in the SICL) was assisted by three BGM errors in the first inning. The Bears played clean ball the rest of the way.

Cole Bracewell and Joe Earles each had RBI hits in the first to tie the game at 2-all. An error by the Bears pushed the Tigerhawks into the lead. Eight batters strolled to the plate in the frame.

After the first inning, the biggest positive from the offense was the five walks the Tigerhawks drew. They stranded a runner on third in the second, left the bases loaded in the fifth and stranded runners on first and second in the sixth.

BGM’s starting pitcher — Jacob Maurer — struck out 10 on the mound. He ended the first inning and started the second frame with a punch out, had one strikeout in each of the third and fourth innings and then fanned two in the fifth, three in the sixth and ended the game with a strikeout looking.

“We had good at-bats. The catcher has a good arm so he kept us honest and the pitcher had a quick release to the plate,” Otto said. “So it was harder today to steal bases compared to other days. That was a big factor in the game.”

Colfax-Mingo junior Nathan Sloan throws to first from his shortstop position on Friday during the Tigerhawks' 4-3 loss to BGM in Colfax. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Bracewell brothers slowed down BGM’s offense for the most part.

Cole Bracewell got the start and threw the first three innings. He allowed three runs — one earned — on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Cael Bracewell tossed the remaining four innings and surrendered one earned run on one hit and struck out six while walking two. He took the loss.

Otto said a few things factored into pulling Cole Bracewell after three innings.

“He had thrown a lot of pitches earlier in the week and I don’t think he was as strong tonight as he has been this year,” Otto said. “We have a big week next week so him getting injured because we left him in too long is the last thing on our radar.”

BGM scored the winning run in the seventh without getting a hit. Cael Bracewell walked the No. 9 hitter and then he moved up to second on a wild pitch and took third on a passed ball.

After a strikeout, BGM (2-7, 2-3) got an RBI ground ball to second to go up 4-3.

The Tigerhawks committed three errors in the game. An error in the first played a factor in one of the Bears’ runs and two errors in the third helped BGM with its third run.

“It hasn’t been a major issue this year,” Otto said. “But in a 3-3 game, any error is going to be emphasized.”

Earles finished with two hits, one run, one RBI and one walk to lead the C-M offense. The other hits came from Nathan Sloan, Cole Bracewell, Shane Aikin and Will Zook.

Cael Bracewell walked twice and scored one run, Sloan and Colton Lind each walked once and Cole Bracewell finished with one run and one RBI.

Dominic Coleman and Jake Moel led the BGM offense with two hits each. Coleman scored two runs and Moel tallied two RBIs.

Colfax-Mingo eighth-grader Will Zook makes the catch behind the plate during the Tigerhawks' 4-3 loss to BGM on Friday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Colfax-Mingo 3, HLV 2

COLFAX — An early run held up for Colfax-Mingo during its 3-2 home win over HLV in SICL play on May 31.

The Tigerhawks scored in the first inning and then extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run fourth.

There were five hits total in the game and each team committed two errors.

Cael Bracewell led the Tigerhawks with a double, one run, one RBI, two walks and two steals and Colton Lind tallied one hit and two RBIs.

Colton Edwards and Joe Earles each had one walk and one run and Nathan Sloan, Michael Camp and Diego Hernandez all walked once. The Tigerhawks drew seven walks at the plate in all.

Cole Bracewell and Cael Bracewell shared the mound for the night.

The elder brother earned the win after allowing one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts. Cael Bracewell had a clean sheet and struck out four.

HLV (2-3, 2-3) was limited to two hits.

Colfax-Mingo junior Colton Edwards throws teammate Joe Earles at first base for the out during the Tigerhawks' home game against BGM on Friday. C-M led 3-2 in the first inning but lost 4-3. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Lynnville-Sully 17, Colfax-Mingo 2, 4 innings

SULLY — The Tigerhawks struck out 10 times and were limited to three hits during a 17-2 road loss to Lynnville-Sully on June 1.

The Hawks scored 15 runs in the second inning and ended the game after four due to the 15-run mercy rule.

The Hawks’ starting pitcher, Conner Maston, allowed two earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Maston also had two doubles and four RBIs at the dish.

Lynnville-Sully, which leads the SICL at 5-0 and is 7-1 overall, had eight hits and drew nine walks in the win.

Statistics for Colfax-Mingo were not available at press time.

