ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MICHAEL BALSAMO
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC1lp_0g2mUhTt00
Capitol Riot America FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Over months, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will open a series of hearings focusing on far-right extremists who broke into the building, with testimony from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the riot and a Capitol Police officer who was one of the first people injured in the attack.

The panel announced Tuesday that the witnesses at Thursday night's prime-time hearing will be British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as the rioters, including members of the Proud Boys, shoved past police officers and forced their way into the Capitol.

In announcing the witnesses, the committee said it would “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

The hearing is expected to be a broad, multimedia overview of the committee's findings and a reminder to the public of the violence of the day, with other hearings in the coming weeks diving into more specifics of the planning behind the attack. In its yearlong investigation the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews.

The committee has reached out to a group of Trump-era Justice Department officials, including Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general at the time of the riot, about having them as witnesses, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Lawmakers are focused not only on the extremist groups that were among the rioters, but also on President Donald Trump’s actions at the White House while the mob of his supporters beat law enforcement officers and broke into the building. They have also investigated Trump's efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the attack, including pressure on state officials.

Quested, a British filmmaker who also witnessed some of the Proud Boys' planning before the attack on the Capitol, was present for some of the most extraordinary events that took place that day. He accompanied members of the extremist group as they walked to the Capitol from Trump’s morning speech in front of the White House, as they broke through police barriers and eventually into the building, and as hundreds of Trump’s supporters moved through the Capitol to protest his defeat. Quested confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that he would be a witness.

Quested also filmed Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, then the leader of the Proud Boys, the night before when Tarrio met in an underground Washington garage with Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, another extremist group present at the riot. The video did not record the conversation but shows the two meeting in the garage with other members of the groups.

Tarrio and other members of the group were charged on Monday with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Rhodes was indicted on similar charges earlier this year.

Quested, who was filming the group as part of a documentary about extremism in America, was interviewed by the committee behind closed doors in recent weeks and has turned over some of his video to the panel. He said he was also interviewed by the Justice Department, which is prosecuting hundreds of cases related to the insurrection.

The panel is expected to play some of Quested's documentary footage. Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the committee, said Tuesday that in terms of video, much of what the committee will present is “things that you have not seen directly before.”

Edwards was one of the first officers to be injured on the West front of the Capitol as the crowd — led by members of the Proud Boys — began to push inside. She suffered a head injury and said afterward that officers need better support.

The committee said that Edwards patrolled the West plaza even after suffering the brain injury “and prevented many rioters from entering the Capitol building.” Her injuries have since prevented her from returning to the first responders unit, the panel said, but she is expected to join the unit again this year.

Federal authorities have linked more than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege to the Proud Boys. Its members describe it as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says no one is to blame for Jan. 6

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-GA) (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) On Wednesday during an interview on Real America's Voice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that former President Donald Trump isn't responsible for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In fact, she argued, nobody...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC criticises Democrats’ refusal to use ‘Latinx’ despite divide over the term

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised other Democrats for their opposition to using the term “Latinx”, as many Democrats worry that using the term alienates voters. The democratic socialist congresswoman from New York spoke about the identity while speaking about her trip to Puerto Rico regarding her legislation to resolve the island’s status. She said she wanted to speak about it in light of Pride month and how people use the term “Latine” or “Latinx”.“People sometimes like to make a lot of drama over the term Latinx,” she said, but noted how some had used the “@” symbol to be more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#House#Capitol Police#British#American
TheWrap

David Hogg Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Invitation to Meet on Gun Reform: ‘Don’t Really Have Time to Help You Go Viral’

David Hogg made it clear Sunday that there are certain lawmakers he has no intention of meeting with while on Capitol Hill this week. On Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed Hogg in a tweet, wondering why he did not plan to meet with her during his upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. — where March for Our Lives has planned a rally for this Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

4 things to watch for in the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

Seventeen months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to test whether revelations from that day still have the capacity to shock the American public. The big picture: Thursday's prime-time, Watergate-style hearing will be the first of several meticulously crafted events produced...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Jan 6 committee says it has evidence of GOP-led ‘reconnaissance’ tours

The House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol appears to have obtained evidence showing at least one Republican member gave an unauthorised tour on the day before a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building.In a letter to Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice-chair Liz Cheney informed Mr Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, that the nine-member panel has obtained information regarding a tour he allegedly led on the eve of the attack on the Capitol.“The foregoing information raises questions to which the select committee must seek answers,”...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy