Angelina Jolie is set to mark her fifth directorial venture with the film adaptation of Alessandro Barico's Italian novel "Without Blood," starring Salma Hayek. Jolie, who also serves as the writer and producer of the movie, is currently in Italy as the filming activities are about to commence. The cast and crew of the film will head to the regions of Puglia and Basilicata in Southern Italy and in Rome to complete the production, Entertainment Tonight reported.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO