Oberlin, OH

Protests mount against embattled Iranian Oberlin professor with links to IRGC

By Benjamin Weinthal
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broad spectrum of Iranian Americans and Jewish Americans turned out over the weekend to protest Oberlin College Islamic studies professor Mohammad Mahallati’s alleged cover-up of the mass murder of political prisoners in the Islamic Republic, and calls for violent global jihad against Israel. Len Khodorkovsky, a former...

