ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eduardo Escobar hits for cycle, knocks in 6 as Mets rout Padres

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dkcJ_0g2mS2dt00

EditorsNote: adds new 6th graf with it being second cycle of season

Eduardo Escobar drove in six runs while hitting for the cycle and Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings as the New York Mets routed the host San Diego Padres 11-5 on Monday night.

Escobar finished 4-for-5. His single, homer and triple drove in two runs apiece. Escobar logged the 11th cycle in Mets history but the first since Scott Hairston accomplished the feat in 2012.

The third baseman capped a three-run Mets first with a two-run single against Padres starter Blake Snell (0-3).

Escobar opened the fourth with a double and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s single. After popping out to shortstop in the fifth, Escobar hit a two-run homer to right off Padres reliever Craig Stammen in the eighth.

An inning later, Escobar completed the cycle with a two-run triple off the angled wall in right at Petco Park off Tim Hill, igniting a four-run inning that put the game away. The cycle was also the first ever at Petco Park, which opened in 2004.

It was also the second cycle of the year, after the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich collected the third of his career -- all against the Cincinnati Reds -- on May 11.

The Mets had a total of 16 hits, with Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Jeff McNeil and Tomas Nido each registering two hits.

Carrasco (7-1) won his sixth straight decision in the first appearance of his 266-game career against the Padres. He didn’t issue a walk while posting season highs of 10 strikeouts and 105 pitches.

The Mets scored three runs in the first with the help of three straight walks by Snell in front of Escobar’s single. Marte singled with one out and stole second but was still at second with two outs when Snell walked Pete Alonso, Canha and J.D. Davis in succession.

The Padres scored in the bottom of the third on a Jorge Alfaro double and a Jurickson Profar RBI single.

The Mets added single runs in the fourth and fifth off Snell, who lasted four-plus innings. He gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and the three first-inning walks while striking out four.

The Padres cut the deficit to 5-2 on Nomar Mazara’s RBI double in the seventh before the Mets stretched the lead to 7-2 in the top of the eighth with Escobar following Davis’ leadoff single with his home run to right.

Luke Voit hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth off Drew Smith to pull the Padres to within 7-5. Third base umpire Tom Hallion originally called the Voit hit a double, but a video review determined the ball landed over the wall.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
Reuters

Marlins spoil return of Nationals' Stephen Strasburg

EditorsNote: new headline; rewords second and fourth grafs; updates sixth graf to add Cruz’s injury. Jesus Sanchez, who missed Wednesday’s game due to back spasms, homered, doubled and drove in three runs, leading the host Miami Marlins past the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Thursday night. Miami spoiled the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani, Angels end 14-game losing streak

June 10 - Shohei Ohtani threw seven strong innings and hit a two-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels snapped a franchise-record 14-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani gave up four hits, walked two, struck out six and...
ANAHEIM, CA
Reuters

MLB roundup: Dodgers earn high-scoring win over White Sox

June 10 - Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday. Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
New York City, NY
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Homer, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
California Sports
ESPN

Voting begins for MLB All-Stars; starters will be announced on July 8

NEW YORK -- Fan balloting began Wednesday for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. A person can submit up to five votes per 24 hours during the first phase of voting, which runs through 2 p.m. EDT on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Three home runs power Yankees past Twins

EditorsNote: update 2: changes to “DJ” in second graf; changes to “four-plus” in fourth graf. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo homered and the New York Yankees pulled away for a 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. DJ LeMahieu, Jose...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy