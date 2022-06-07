ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

MacBook Air M2 highlights Apple's biggest laptops issue – poor cameras

By Mike Lowe
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote was a bumper ride, introducing an all-new MacBook Air design , paired with the next-gen M2 Apple silicon. It's all powerful, far better looking, and I'm totally sold on it.

Well, except for one feature! What's going on with the cameras? Sure, Apple has finally put a 1080p Full HD sensor into this forthcoming laptop – and having done many calls on my 2020 MacBook Air, I can confirm the older 720p camera is poor – but that's about as far as it goes.

As you can see from the image above, the new MacBook Air with M2 has a notched display. Given the issues some software has caused with that in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, I'm not exactly enamoured by its presence, but could probably learn to live with it.

Continuity Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IShtY_0g2mPaTr00

(Image credit: Apple)

But, no, that's not my biggest gripe. That's to do with something sort-of different, but sort-of related (if Apple gets its way anyway): Continuity Camera. This feature, as outlayed at the WWDC 2022 keynote, seems to think that people are going to use their iPhone as a webcam. I know I'm not going to attach a clamp case to my phone and dangle it off a MacBook screen anyway.

The reason this is grinding my gears – and this is after a really great WWDC, which showcased stacks of great new iOS 16 features, among plenty more – is that the solution is surely simpler? Just put better cameras in MacBooks? With so much conference calling now a staple of life, it's a more desirable feature than ever.

Although credit where it's due: Continuity Camera can use the iPhone's advanced Studio Light for software-based illumination and, thanks to its multiple lenses, can also present a Desktop Mode whereby a top-down render of your actual desk can be displayed in real-time too. That, I must say, is pretty darn cool. Now just make the next MacBooks do that without the need for an iPhone webcam please.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook Air#Apple Laptops
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
T3

T3

124
Followers
256
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy