These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 66,052 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,617 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cedar Rapids , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,601 confirmed infections in Jones County, or 27,232 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Jones County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cedar Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 275 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Jones County, IA
|27,232
|5,601
|355
|73
|2
|Linn County, IA
|24,421
|54,244
|264
|587
|3
|Benton County, IA
|24,221
|6,207
|304
|78
