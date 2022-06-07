These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 66,052 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,617 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cedar Rapids , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,601 confirmed infections in Jones County, or 27,232 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jones County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cedar Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 275 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jones County, IA 27,232 5,601 355 73 2 Linn County, IA 24,421 54,244 264 587 3 Benton County, IA 24,221 6,207 304 78

