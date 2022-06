TROY, N.Y. — It’s common for people to make a decision they later regret. Mistakes and errors in judgment happen to everyone, and no one has the benefit of hindsight in the moment. Now, a new economic decision-making theory from Mina Mahmoudi, a lecturer in the Department of Economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, suggests a new explanation as to why humans so often tend to go with the adequate choice instead of the optimal choice.

