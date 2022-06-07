These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 27,272 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,853 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Weirton-Steubenville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hancock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,957 confirmed infections in Hancock County, or 23,440 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hancock County than they are across all of the Weirton area, however. There have been a total of 478 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, in line with 476 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hancock County, WV 23,440 6,957 478 142 2 Brooke County, WV 22,796 5,191 457 104 3 Jefferson County, OH 22,612 15,124 481 322

