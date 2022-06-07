These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 46,160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,366 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,867 confirmed infections in Dakota County, or 33,799 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dakota County than they are across all of the Sioux City area, however. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, in line with 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dakota County, NE 33,799 6,867 349 71 2 Woodbury County, IA 28,290 28,968 333 341 3 Plymouth County, IA 25,444 6,371 399 100 4 Union County, SD 22,043 2,745 410 51 5 Dixon County, NE 21,041 1,209 191 11

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .