ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2mLL0Y00 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 46,160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,366 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,867 confirmed infections in Dakota County, or 33,799 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dakota County than they are across all of the Sioux City area, however. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, in line with 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dakota County, NE 33,799 6,867 349 71
2 Woodbury County, IA 28,290 28,968 333 341
3 Plymouth County, IA 25,444 6,371 399 100
4 Union County, SD 22,043 2,745 410 51
5 Dixon County, NE 21,041 1,209 191 11

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
County
Dakota County, NE
Sioux City, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Health
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
State
South Dakota State
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
Sioux City, IA
Dakota County, NE
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
State
Nebraska State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,308,988 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,212 confirmed infections for every […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New York With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,208,099 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
80K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy