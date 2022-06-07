These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 46,160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,366 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,867 confirmed infections in Dakota County, or 33,799 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dakota County than they are across all of the Sioux City area, however. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, in line with 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Dakota County, NE
|33,799
|6,867
|349
|71
|2
|Woodbury County, IA
|28,290
|28,968
|333
|341
|3
|Plymouth County, IA
|25,444
|6,371
|399
|100
|4
|Union County, SD
|22,043
|2,745
|410
|51
|5
|Dixon County, NE
|21,041
|1,209
|191
|11
