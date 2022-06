Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram says he’ll “fight like I’ve never fought before” after being given six months to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis.Goram started feeling unwell seven weeks ago but he ignored the symptoms he had after he couldn’t secure a face-to-face meeting with his GP.“I thought I had severe indigestion” he said via the Daily Record. “It was as though my gullet was blocked. After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.“Everything I ate or drank didn’t get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up. I couldn’t get...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO