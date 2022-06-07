ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bJg2_0g2mHCCr00

LOS ANGELES — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate races this fall, with many contests shaped by political fissures in both major parties and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump.

With control of Congress in play, a string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right, and some rivals are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. In Iowa, several Democrats are jockeying for the chance to take on seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, with the campaign showcasing the breach between the Democratic Party’s progressive and establishment wings.

Former Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke is seeking the GOP nomination in a newly created House district in Montana.

What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota:

CALIFORNIA

California is a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and its voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1. Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla face little-known competitors.

But Republicans retain pockets of strength in some U.S. House districts that are expected to be among the most competitive races in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K032k_0g2mHCCr00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.
AP

In a heavily Democratic district in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is seeing blowback for his vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection . Republican Chris Mathys has made Valadao’s vote a centerpiece in his campaign to oust him.

In a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles, several Democrats are hoping to take on Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, who is expected to advance to November with one of the Democrats as the top two finishers in the race. Garcia rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania being cast for Biden and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eB1r_0g2mHCCr00
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania being cast for Biden and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection.
AP

The crowded Los Angeles mayor’s race is shaping up to be a fight between Rick Caruso, a pro-business billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat who sits on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who was on Biden’s shortlist for vice president. If no candidate clears 50%, the top two finishers advance to a November runoff.

In another closely watched election, San Francisco voters are considering whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin , a progressive Democrat who critics say has failed to prosecute repeat offenders, amid widespread frustration with crime and homelessness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXFHc_0g2mHCCr00
Businessman Rick Caruso waves at the start of a mayoral debate at the Student Union Theater on the California State University, Los Angeles campus.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bB6y_0g2mHCCr00
Rep. Karen Bass speaks during a mayoral debate at the Student Union Theater on the California State University, Los Angeles campus.
AP

IOWA

Republicans have gained an advantage in the state over the past decade, and the Democratic Senate primary provides a snapshot of the minority party’s battle for relevance.

Retired Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken is waging a competitive contest with former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a bid to take on the 88-year-old Grassley, who has been endorsed by Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Skg1S_0g2mHCCr00
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is running against two candidates for the Democratic Senate nomination to take on Sen. Chuck Grassley.
AP

Finkenauer is a 33-year-old, former two-term state representative who argues her youth and more recent experience in Iowa make her a better fit to challenge a Republican first elected to the Senate in 1980. She has made term limits a centerpiece of her campaign.

Franken, 64, is promoting a progressive agenda, including adding a public insurance option to the Affordable Care Act. He is from conservative western Iowa and argues he could be more competitive against Grassley by whittling into the senator’s margins in heavily Republican areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiaMz_0g2mHCCr00
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
AP

Physician Glenn Hurst, a councilman for a small western Iowa city and the Iowa Democratic Party’s chair for its rural caucus, is running to the left of both Finkenauer and Franken.

Meanwhile, three Republicans are competing for a chance to run against Iowa’s lone Democratic member of Congress, Rep. Cindy Axne.

MISSISSIPPI

Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is facing his largest-ever field of challengers after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending.

A 2021 report by the Office of Congressional Ethics found “substantial reason to believe” Palazzo, a military veteran who serves on the Appropriations and Homeland Security committees, abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother and enlisting staff for political and personal errands. His then-spokesperson, Colleen Kennedy, said the probe was based on politically motivated “false allegations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcOEl_0g2mHCCr00
Mississippi State Sen. Brice Wiggins, is running in a primary against incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo.
AP

His six opponents include a sheriff, Mike Ezell, and a state senator, Brice Wiggins. If no candidate wins a majority of votes, a runoff will be June 28.

Mississippi’s two other Republican congressmen, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest, face primary challengers who support Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

MONTANA

It’s the first time since 1993 that the state will have two House seats, after one was added to account for Montana’s growing population.

Zinke, Trump’s former Interior Department secretary, technically is in an open race for the new seat. But the former Navy SEAL is widely considered the de facto incumbent, since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

His opponents are drawing attention to Zinke’s troubled tenure at the agency, which was marked by multiple ethics investigations . One investigation determined Zinke lied to an agency ethics official about his continued involvement in a commercial real estate deal in his hometown. He’s faced a smear campaign over his military service from the extreme right wing of his party and questions about his residency following revelations that his wife declared a house in California as her primary residence.

His opponents in the GOP primary include former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and hard-line conservative who has tried to paint Zinke as a “liberal insider.”

Three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination: public health advocate Cora Neumann, Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel and former state Rep. Tom Winter.

In the state’s other district, first-term Rep. Matt Rosendale, who has Trump’s endorsement, will look to fend off three Republican primary challengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGyqj_0g2mHCCr00
Montana House candidate and former Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke speaks onstage at an event hosted by Butte-Silver Bow County Republicans in Butte, Montana.
AP

NEW JERSEY

A dozen House districts are on the ballot.

Trump said in 2021 he would back a challenger to long-serving Republican Rep. Chris Smith, but that never happened. The absence of an endorsement hasn’t stopped conservative talk show host Mike Crispi, one of Smith’s Republican challengers, from claiming Trump’s mantle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw4qW_0g2mHCCr00
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), center, walks with his son, Rob, who is running for a House seat being vacated.
AP

In northern New Jersey, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr. has a fundraising edge and establishment support over five rivals. Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is hoping for a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who won a close contest two years ago.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s son, Rob, is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. Menendez, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner, locked up party support upon entering the race.

NEW MEXICO

Five Republican candidates are competing to take on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The incumbent is favored to keep her job in a state where Democrats control every statewide office and dominate the Legislature.

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and state Rep. Rebecca Dow are prominent GOP contenders in a contest touching on concerns about U.S. border security, urban crime, inflation and the teaching of race and ethnicity in a heavily Latino and Native American state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxwz5_0g2mHCCr00
Five Republicans are competing in a primary to challenge New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
AP

Democratic voters are deciding on a nominee for the state’s top law enforcement post to succeed Attorney General Hector Balderas. Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez is competing against state Auditor Brian Colón in a hard-fought campaign with few ideological divisions.

SOUTH DAKOTA

A trio of Republican incumbents face primary challengers running on their political right.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who is considered a potential White House prospect, is favored to win the GOP nomination. One rival, state legislator Steve Haugaard, has argued that Noem spent more time trying to build a national political profile than focusing on her job at home. She’s mostly ignored him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXX97_0g2mHCCr00
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is favored to win renomination.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo3G2_0g2mHCCr00
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is facing no well-known challenger despite drawing former President Donald Trump’s ire.
AP

U.S. Sen. John Thune faced Trump’s ire after dismissing the former president’s election fraud claims. However, no well-known challenger has emerged in Thune’s reelection bid. One of his opponents, Mark Mowry, was among the crowd that demonstrated near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the House, Republican state lawmaker Taffy Howard is trying to unseat GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson in the state’s lone district. Johnson touts his conservative voting record while keeping an ability to work across party lines, but Howard has tried to paint him as a foot soldier for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The month of May brought the first Senate primaries of the year. Ohio voted first, followed by a near weekly stream of contests that are shaping the midterm campaign for control of the chamber. At the close of the month, the general election matchups in almost half of this year's most competitive races are nearly set, with the exception of Pennsylvania, where the Republican primary has gone to a recount.
NFL
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Vox

What Democrats can learn from Tuesday’s California primaries

The most populous state in the United States has its primary elections on Tuesday, June 7, and they may offer signs of where Democrats plan to steer their party — and whether Republicans will have a smooth path toward retaking the House of Representatives. So far, turnout has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
PBS NewsHour

2022 California Primary Election Results

In California, a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla are up for reelection, but are facing little-known competitors in Tuesday’s primary elections. But Republicans retain pockets of strength in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Brice Wiggins
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
TheWrap

David Hogg Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Invitation to Meet on Gun Reform: ‘Don’t Really Have Time to Help You Go Viral’

David Hogg made it clear Sunday that there are certain lawmakers he has no intention of meeting with while on Capitol Hill this week. On Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed Hogg in a tweet, wondering why he did not plan to meet with her during his upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. — where March for Our Lives has planned a rally for this Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Legislature#State Senate#Republicans#Election Fraud#U S House#Republican House#Democrats#The Democratic Party#Gop#Democratic
New York Post

US cracks down on 3 American firms sending defense tech to China

The US cracked down on three American firms for exporting military defense and other technology to China on Thursday. The US Commerce Department says the three companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC and US Prototype Inc. — received blueprints for satellite, rocket and defense prototypes from US companies, but then sent those blueprints to Chinese companies for 3-D printing, Reuters reported Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

New polling shows Americans are increasingly concerned about the economy amid midterm primaries

New polling from CBS News shows that the majority of Americans are concerned about the economy as more states hold their midterm primary elections. Former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party is set to be tested again in two critical races in Georgia. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins “CBS News Mornings” from Atlanta with the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House

A midterm primary season that opened with elections testing former President Donald Trump's sway among Republicans enters a new phase this week with U.S. House contests that will shape the future of Congress.From the New Jersey suburbs to Iowa’s capital city to California's Central Valley, primary elections on Tuesday will determine which Republicans will take on some of the most prominent Democrats who helped flip control of the U.S. House four years ago.For these members of the class of 2018, the matchups are unfolding in a dramatically different environment. Trump is out of the White House, replaced by a...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy