CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to animal care and treatment, things can get pricey quick, even necessities can get expensive. At Gaston Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, they offer a broad range of services - with their main goal being to help all animals that come through their door. They offer affordable care and say a pet owner's income level should never mean an animal goes without the care they need. Terry Kenny, the Executive Director of the clinic tells Charlotte Today "we never let anyone leave without getting help from our clinic." Kenny adds, she and Stephanie Rauch, have both helped re-home, adopt out, foster, and even adopt several animals themselves over the years.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO