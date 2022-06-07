ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels look to stop 12-game losing streak, play the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Boston Red Sox (28-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-29, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop their 12-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 27-29 record overall and a 15-14 record in home games. The Angels have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 28-27 record overall and a 15-13 record in road games. The Red Sox have a 21-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a .276 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Jared Walsh is 11-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Bobby Dalbec is 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .212 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
Boston Globe

Red Sox win 6th straight over slumping Angels, who lose Mike Trout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Red Sox hand Angels franchise-record 14th straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack. In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Boston, MA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
theScore

Ohtani wills Angels to victory, ending team's 14-game skid

The Los Angeles Angels' nightmare is over. After a streak of 14 consecutive losses that saw manager Joe Maddon fired, Shohei Ohtani and the Halos finally won Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, 5-2. On the mound, Ohtani was predictably dominant, allowing one run on four hits and two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez at shortstop for Angels on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Velazquez will take over shortstop after Tyler Wade was shifted to second base, Jack Mayfield was moved to third, and Matt Duffy was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Rafael Devers
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy