Sullivan County, TN

Sixteen VHSL state quarterfinal games today involving local teams. Some things to know.

By Tim Hayes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilhowie (13-12) vs. Auburn (18-5), 1 p.m. The Skinny: Chilhowie sent shockwaves across the state with Friday’s 6-1 win over Lebanon in the finals of the Region 1D tournament. How big of a stunner was it? “The biggest upset I have ever been involved in during my lifetime, as a player...

Class 3 Preview Capsule: Abingdon vs. Meridian

Abingdon (24-2) vs. Meridian (19-6), 1 p.m. The Skinny: The road to the Class 3 state baseball title has gone through Abingdon the last five years and that’s not just hyperbole. The Falcons lost in the state finals to Spotsylvania in 2018 and Independence in 2021, while falling to eventual state champions in the playoffs in 2017 (Turner Ashby) and 2019 (Fluvanna County). … Abingdon has won 86 of its last 96 games. … The Falcons edged Carroll County (5-4), Cave Spring (3-2) and Christiansburg (3-1) to win the Region 3D tournament. “Top to bottom I feel like Region 3D in baseball is about as good as it gets,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “To win that region is a huge accomplishment in itself.” … Abingdon’s only losses came to Daniel Boone and Sevier County from Northeast Tennessee. The Falcons also had three wins over Region 2D champ John Battle, two wins over Region 1D runner-up Lebanon and a victory over TSSAA Class 3A semifinalist Tennessee High. “Playing the schedule that we played,” Francisco said. “I think that did help us.” … Abingdon lost 10 seniors off last year’s squad, Cole Lambert and Braiden Mock are the only 12th-graders on the current squad and there were many unknowns surrounding the team when the season began. The winning ways have simply continued. “Our mantra or modus operandi is just do the best you can,” Francisco said. “We’re just focused on giving our best effort. If you do that, there’s no pressure. Just play hard and if we win or lose, at the end of the day we’ve been successful because we’ve given our best.” … There’s still plenty of talent on the field as well. Junior Ethan Gibson (12-0, 0.724 ERA, 105 strikeouts on the mound; .477, six home runs, 34 RBIs) and freshman Jett Humphreys (6-1, 1.33 ERA) anchor the pitching staff. Cole Lambert, Jack Ferguson, Braiden Mock, Elijah Parks and Landon Greer also lead the way at the plate for the Falcons. … Lambert was the quarterback of Abingdon’s football team that made the state semifinals. … Meridian finished as Region 3B runner-up and won a state quarterfinal game on the road at New Kent on Tuesday. … The school formerly known as George Mason beat Martinsville to win the 1980 VHSL Group AA state title and lost to J.J. Kelly in the 1983 Group A finals. … Independence, which beat Abingdon in last year’s Class 3 finals, dropped a 4-3 decision to Glen Allen in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday. … Spotsylvania, the site of today’s game, is about 30 minutes outside of Fredericksburg. … The original brackets released by the VHSL had Abingdon playing Lafayette in the state semifinals. Francisco didn’t find out until Wednesday afternoon that Meridian would be the semifinal opponent for the Falcons as the brackets were changed.
ABINGDON, VA
Class 2 preview capsule: John Battle vs. Buckingham County

John Battle (19-8) vs. Buckingham County (16-4-1), 1 p.m. The Skinny: John Battle is in the state tournament for the 14th time in program history (2022, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1988, 1980, 1972). The Trojans won VHSL Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001, while finishing as 2A runner-up to Dan River in 2017…. It’s the second state tournament berth for the Trojans under fifth-year head coach Jimmy Gobble, who graduated from the school in 1999 and pitched in the big leagues for the Kansas City Royals (2003-2008) and Chicago White Sox (2009). He’s 62-32 at the helm of the Trojans. … Battle suffered season-ending playoff losses to the eventual state champs in 2019 (Chatham) and 2021 (Lebanon). … Noah Sills, Gavin Ratliff, Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins have handled the bulk of the pitching duties for the Trojans. Porter Gobble, Will Purifoy, Elijah Childress and Nolan Sailor own the team’s top batting averages. … Hankins, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman left-hander, has committed to the University of Tennessee. Sailor is headed to Southwest Virginia Community College and senior infielder JonAlan Richardson is a Bluefield State College signee. … Battle topped Tazewell (13-3), Virginia High (12-2) and Gate City (6-3) in winning the Region 2D tournament, while rallying for a 5-4, 11-inning state quarterfinal victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. … John Battle has three seniors on its roster, while Buckingham County has just two. … Buckingham beat Central-Woodstock (3-0), Strasburg (7-6) and Stuarts Draft (8-7) to win the Region 2B tournament and dominated Randolph-Henry for a 6-1 state quarterfinal victory. … The last time Buckingham County faced a far Southwest Virginia squad in a male team sport was the 2015 Region 2A West football playoffs when Richlands recorded a 35-20 win over the Knights. … Buckingham lost to George Wythe in the 2002 Group A, Division 2 state football championship game and beat Fort Chiswell in the 1975 Group A boys basketball finals. … The game will be played at the home of the Salem Red Sox, Boston’s Carolina League farm team. Mookie Betts, Anthony Rizzo, Matt Holliday and Ben Zobrist are among the guys who called the place home during their days in the minor leagues. … In the Class 1 state semifinals today at nearby Kiwanis Field, Grayson County vs. Rappahannock (10 a.m.) and Auburn vs. Rappahannock County (1 p.m.) are the semifinal matchups. … Buckingham is having the best season in school history, while Battle has lived up to the preseason expectations. Like most opponents this time of the year, these clubs know little about each other. “Every team you play is going to be good and every situation is going to be escalated,” Jimmy Gobble said. “It’s really just about trying to play your game and not worry about who the opponent is. That’s one thing you want the guys to understand – we know who we are and let’s just be that.”
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Surviving Salem: Gobble not focusing on past experiences in Salem, worried about here and now with John Battle Trojans

Jimmy Gobble’s baseball career has taken him to ballparks big and small, dusty high school fields and domed stadiums, major league cities and minor league outposts. Salem, Virginia, probably isn’t on his list of favorite localities as he doesn’t have many fond recollections of the city in the Roanoke Valley from his playing days.
SALEM, VA
Close-knit Meridian Mustangs know about Abingdon tradition

For the second straight season, Abingdon High School’s baseball team will battle a state tournament opponent from the Washington, D.C., suburbs. The Meridian Mustangs (19-6) meet AHS (24-2) today at 1 p.m. in a VHSL Class 3 semifinal contest at Spotsylvania High School. Abingdon dropped a 6-3 decision to...
ABINGDON, VA
John Battle looking for perfect season, consecutive state titles

Sequels seem to be all the rage when it comes to entertainment these days and the boys tennis team at John Battle High School is producing a follow-up more impressive than the original. The Trojans are attempting to be the top gun for the second straight year as they play...
BRISTOL, VA
VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL: Abingdon downs Spotswood to earn spot in state semis

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Luke Bedwell came to veteran Falcons baseball coach Mark Francisco with a bold request last year. “I wanted to become a catcher,” Bedwell said. Flash forward to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal matchup against the Spotswood Blazers. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Bedwell was...
ABINGDON, VA
VHSL CLASS 1 SOFTBALL: Fort Chiswell tops Eastside

WISE, Va. – When Eastside went to the lefthander in the top of the seventh inning, Fort Chiswell’s Rileigh Dalton was ready. “It is just a different angle,” Dalton said. “You don’t see it a lot and a lot of them leave pitches outside and you can see it more.”
FORT CHISWELL, VA
State Liners drop 4th straight, Chase Hungate ready to join pitching staff

The Bristol State Liners stumbled to their fourth straight loss on Wednesday night, dropping a 9-6 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Danville Otterbots. However, there are reinforcements on the way. Virginia Commonwealth University freshman pitcher Chase Hungate (Abingdon) said he is scheduled to join the team on Monday. The...
BRISTOL, VA
VHSL CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Appomattox tops Tazewell, 5-0

APPOMATTOX, Va. — Tazewell was in rally mode. With two outs, Brooke Nunley drew a walk, and Alayshia Griffith followed with a slap single bunt to the third-base side. The bases were loaded for Maddie Gillespie, who became the first credible scoring threat Appomattox faced after she battled back from an 0-2 count. Gillespie took balls 1 and 2, then fouled off the fifth pitch in the fifth-inning at-bat. With one swing, she could’ve turned the Bulldogs’ two-run deficit into a two-run lead Tuesday.
APPOMATTOX, VA
Francisco, State Liners snap four-game skid

Luke Francisco tallied his first hit of the season and Cohen Feser pitched well once again as the Bristol State Liners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the homestanding Danville Ottberbots on Thursday night. Francisco, a former Abingdon High School star who is a...
BRISTOL, VA
VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Battle tops Alleghany in 11 innings, 5-4

BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle and its heralded group of freshmen took the “survive and advance” idea to the limit on Tuesday, living super dangerously before taking out visiting Alleghany 5-4 in an 11-inning, VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal baseball game. The Trojans scored two runs in the...
BRISTOL, VA
Appy League: Bristol State Liners lose third straight

The Bristol State Liners losing skid hit three games as they dropped a 6-2 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday night. Burlington’s Dante Girardi (Calvary Christian) hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Sock Puppets, while Daniel Frontera (Seton Hall) pitched six scoreless innings as Burlington improved to 6-0.
BRISTOL, TN
Chilhowie falls to Auburn in Class 1 baseball

EMORY, Va. – The Auburn enigma once again flummoxed the Chilhowie Warriors. The Eagles eliminated Chilhowie from the VHSL Class 1 state baseball tournament for the third time in four years as freshman left-hander Jared Lavergne pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings in Auburn’s 6-3 triumph on Tuesday afternoon in a quarterfinal clash at Emory & Henry College.
CHILHOWIE, VA
BRISTOL, TN

