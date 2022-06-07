ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

LEADING OFF: Twins host Yankees, Angels' skid hits 12

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The AL Central-leading Twins start a home series against the AL East-leading Yankees with their rotation in a dire situation. Right-hander Bailey Ober went on...

Yardbarker

Duffey's latest meltdown helps Yankees take opener vs. Twins

Tyler Duffey's struggles continued on Tuesday night as a three-run homer by Anthony Rizzo helped the New York Yankees earn a 10-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. Duffey's latest meltdown came in the seventh inning as the Twins trailed 5-4. After battling their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Sánchez, Urshela Enjoying Minnesota as Yankees Visit Twins

Shortly after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off sac fly for the Yankees on Sunday, the third baseman was asked if he had any feelings about returning to Minnesota. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons with the Twins, who host the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Minnesota traded Donaldson to New York shortly before the 2022 season, but the series doesn’t come with any strong emotions for the 36-year-old.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Twins and Yankees meet to decide series winner

LINE: Yankees -205, Twins +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Minnesota is 33-25 overall and 18-12 at home. Twins hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks second in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 6/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Garrett Whitlock gets the assignment for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers goes to the mound for the Angels. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.02 ERA. He started the year as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation, where he has done well. Whitlock had a rough outing on May 21 against the Mariners, allowing five runs in three innings. Other than that one poor performance, Whitlock has been strong in recent weeks. In the three starts other than that one stumble against Seattle, Whitlock has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. He, like the Red Sox as a team, has stepped up his game in recent weeks, helping Boston climb above .500 after a horrendous month of April and an 11-20 start to the season through the first 31 games. Whitlock provides confidence for Boston, a key part of a Red Sox Angels prediction based on the current MLB odds.
ANAHEIM, CA
