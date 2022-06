MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local couple is trying desperately to get their son home from the hospital. He was born prematurely and has been in the hospital for more than a year. Now he is cleared to leave, but his parents say because of a lack of nurses he is waiting in limbo. Since the day Amir Keys was born, his mother Kadijah says he has fought to stay alive. His twin brother passed away days after coming into the world.

MASON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO