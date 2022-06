UKIAH, CA, 6/7/22 – On Wednesday, as part of its 2022-23 budget hearing meetings, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors will discuss a controversial move to add a new sales tax to November’s ballot. Supervisors first introduced this concept in a meeting on May 17, when some board members asked staff to go forward with developing a possible tax. In Wednesday’s conversation, the board is expected to consider whether or not to continue with this proposed measure, as well as to direct county staff on its specifics: exactly how much the tax would be and where to allocate funds raised from the new tax.

