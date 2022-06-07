ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For some Pennsylvania colleges, funding may get tied to education outcomes

By (The Center Square)
(The Center Square) – While one of Pennsylvania’s higher education systems has undergone major changes, another could see a funding shift that emphasizes results over routine increases. A new bill, HB2619, would award 3% to 10% of state funding for state-related universities based on graduation and retention...

Gettysburg Connection

ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

