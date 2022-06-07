Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large tree toppled and fell through a Woodlawn home Wednesday night, leaving serious damage after a storm passed through the area. Homeowner Melvin told WJZ the tree fell from his neighbor’s property, crushing part of his roof and knocking down a power line. Two bedrooms inside the house were pierced and water flooded in. Melvin said he was very fortunate that he wasn’t in bed, but in the living room at the time the tree fell. He and his family were able to leave the home unscathed. Storms moving through central Maryland closed roads, canceled high-profile concerts and games, and flooded some areas Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m., and a Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m. Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.

WOODLAWN, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO