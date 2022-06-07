Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

An overnight lightning strike in Carroll County caused thousands of dollars to a Westminster home, authorities announced. First responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Frizzellburg Road shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, where there was a report of a dwelling fire outside a two-story single-family home.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between Friday, June 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 6, an individual entered a home in the 7800-block of Beverly Avenue in Hillendale (21234) and stole clothing, a television, and other household items. At 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, two individuals attempted to …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shattered a woman’s car window and assaulted her in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
MDTA officers responded at 1:18 p.m. to northbound I-895, where they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window.
The victim told police the driver of a blue BMW sedan exited his vehicle and smashed her back window, and when she exited her car, the enraged driver reportedly tried to take her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground.
Police provided these images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him:
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call MDTA Police at 443-915-7763.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large tree toppled and fell through a Woodlawn home Wednesday night, leaving serious damage after a storm passed through the area.
Homeowner Melvin told WJZ the tree fell from his neighbor’s property, crushing part of his roof and knocking down a power line. Two bedrooms inside the house were pierced and water flooded in.
Melvin said he was very fortunate that he wasn’t in bed, but in the living room at the time the tree fell. He and his family were able to leave the home unscathed.
Storms moving through central Maryland closed roads, canceled high-profile concerts and games, and flooded some areas Wednesday night.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m., and a Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m.
Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.
PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning.
The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m.
Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road.
Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...
A burglar is at large in Maryland after allegedly stealing personal items from multiple families during a string of thefts in Harford County, the sheriff’s office announced. Overnight between Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of thefts and a burglary in the area of the town of Joppa.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (7News) — Wednesday evening's severe storms brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of the DMV. Howard County leaders held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the impact of the storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings and a Tornado Warning...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The president of the Gardenville community association said she feels lucky to be alive after a mass shooting on Plainfield Avenue just steps from her home Tuesday evening.
“I pulled into my driveway, and I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks earlier and then said, ‘No! That’s gunfire,’” Patricia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.
She asked that we not use her last name for safety reasons.
“I was very, very upset and hurt,” Patricia said. “I’m praying for the people and the families that are affected by this. I had just come down the...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Heavy rain and storms moved across the D.C. region Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing flooding to parts of the area and causing a popular Howard County concert venue to cancel a show. The severe weather moved across the area beginning Wednesday evening and finishing with...
Starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the county saw several bursts of high-intensity storms. “The impact of yesterday’s storms was felt in Ellicott City and across our county,” Ball said. Many points of the county saw heavy rainfall rates; a flash flood warning was issued, there was even a possible tornado reported in Columbia.
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — A small fire Tuesday caused minor damage and briefly evacuated a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Bel Air, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The fire marshal's office said the fire started just before noon at Bel Air Festival Marketplace in...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators identified the Towson man shot and killed by Baltimore County police last Saturday as 66-year-old Joseph Robert Henry Thompson.
An unnamed officer was shot by Thompson during the incident and released from the hospital Sunday after receiving treatment for his injuries.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, a unit that probes all fatal counters with police, released the first initial and last name of the three shooting officers: S. Johnson, a 16-year veteran; C. Klapka, a 4-year veteran; and R. Fitzgerald, a 3 1/2-year veteran.
It’s unclear if one of the named officers is...
A Maryland man is facing a host of charges for allegedly stealing utility vehicles from different recreation organizations throughout Harford County, a sheriff’s office spokesperson announced. Bel Air resident Adam Patrick O’Brien, 22, has been arrested following an investigation into the thefts, which happened over the course of more...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Halethorpe, Baltimore County police said.
The suspects are two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old who attend middle school in Baltimore City, police said.
Officers responded shortly after midnight Monday to the 900 block of Niagra Court for the carjacking.
Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force tracked down the stolen vehicle, and the three suspects were arrested in Baltimore City.
The minors face a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and handgun violations. Due to their ages, they have not been identified.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A road maintenance project to extend the lifespan of more than 20 miles of Howard County’s roads in the western region by seven to ten years, has begun. Using a “chip seal” process, crews will patch and then spray liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and immediately cover the surface with fine stone. Rubber tired rollers then push the stone into the asphalt emulsion. Once the stone adheres to the asphalt emulsion, the loose stone will be swept away and the roadway lane markings repainted. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by August.
A Baltimore City police officer is in custody in Baltimore County on weapons charges. Baltimore County police confirm they arrested Thomas Kirby Jr. and online court records show he's charged with assault and gun charges, stemming from an incident on May 29. City police confirm Kirby is an officer in...
