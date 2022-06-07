ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

By Sara Adm
goodwordnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE COUNTY – The Baltimore County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company put out a bamboo fire Monday afternoon. Fire crews battled the blaze in the 14400 block of Old...

goodwordnews.com

Comments / 0

NottinghamMD.com

Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between Friday, June 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 6, an individual entered a home in the 7800-block of Beverly Avenue in Hillendale (21234) and stole clothing, a television, and other household items. At 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, two individuals attempted to … Continue reading "Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale" The post Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Road Rager Smashed Window, Assaulted Woman Ahead Of Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shattered a woman’s car window and assaulted her in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. MDTA officers responded at 1:18 p.m. to northbound I-895, where they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window. The victim told police the driver of a blue BMW sedan exited his vehicle and smashed her back window, and when she exited her car, the enraged driver reportedly tried to take her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground. Police provided these images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him: MDTA Police I-895 Investigation 2Credit: MDTAMDTA Police I-895 Investigation 1Credit: MDTA An investigation is ongoing. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call MDTA Police at 443-915-7763.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tree Falls On Woodlawn Home After Storm Passes Through

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large tree toppled and fell through a Woodlawn home Wednesday night, leaving serious damage after a storm passed through the area. Homeowner Melvin told WJZ the tree fell from his neighbor’s property, crushing part of his roof and knocking down a power line. Two bedrooms inside the house were pierced and water flooded in. Melvin said he was very fortunate that he wasn’t in bed, but in the living room at the time the tree fell. He and his family were able to leave the home unscathed. Storms moving through central Maryland closed roads, canceled high-profile concerts and games, and flooded some areas Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m., and a Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m. Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.  
WOODLAWN, MD
Bay Net

Fight Breaks Out Between Mail Carriers In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Rain Closes Streets, Strands Cars And Floods Halsey Concert In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning. The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m. Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road. Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Bullets Have No Name’: Neighbors Fearful, Pleading For Action After Northeast Baltimore Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The president of the Gardenville community association said she feels lucky to be alive after a mass shooting on Plainfield Avenue just steps from her home Tuesday evening. “I pulled into my driveway, and I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks earlier and then said, ‘No! That’s gunfire,’” Patricia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She asked that we not use her last name for safety reasons. “I was very, very upset and hurt,” Patricia said. “I’m praying for the people and the families that are affected by this. I had just come down the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigators Identify Towson Man Fatally Shot By Baltimore County Police, Partially Name 3 Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators identified the Towson man shot and killed by Baltimore County police last Saturday as 66-year-old Joseph Robert Henry Thompson. An unnamed officer was shot by Thompson during the incident and released from the hospital Sunday after receiving treatment for his injuries. The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, a unit that probes all fatal counters with police, released the first initial and last name of the three shooting officers: S. Johnson, a 16-year veteran; C. Klapka, a 4-year veteran; and R. Fitzgerald, a 3 1/2-year veteran. It’s unclear if one of the named officers is...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore Middle Schoolers Charged In Halethorpe Armed Carjacking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Halethorpe, Baltimore County police said. The suspects are two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old who attend middle school in Baltimore City, police said. Officers responded shortly after midnight Monday to the 900 block of Niagra Court for the carjacking. Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force tracked down the stolen vehicle, and the three suspects were arrested in Baltimore City. The minors face a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and handgun violations. Due to their ages, they have not been identified.
howardcountymd.gov

Public Works to Begin Maintenance Work to Resurface 20 Miles of County Roads

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A road maintenance project to extend the lifespan of more than 20 miles of Howard County’s roads in the western region by seven to ten years, has begun. Using a “chip seal” process, crews will patch and then spray liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and immediately cover the surface with fine stone. Rubber tired rollers then push the stone into the asphalt emulsion. Once the stone adheres to the asphalt emulsion, the loose stone will be swept away and the roadway lane markings repainted. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by August.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police arrest BPD officer on weapons charges

A Baltimore City police officer is in custody in Baltimore County on weapons charges. Baltimore County police confirm they arrested Thomas Kirby Jr. and online court records show he's charged with assault and gun charges, stemming from an incident on May 29. City police confirm Kirby is an officer in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

