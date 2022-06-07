ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #353: Tuesday, June 7

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxdjI_0g2m7jJd00
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Feeling a little stuck trying to nail the answer to the June 7 (353) Wordle? I have days where winning is everything, and then I have days like today where winning isn't half as important as enjoying the unhelpful words that occasionally flow from my fingers. VOXEL and XOANA may not be great guesses, but typing them out is still a lot of fun.

Maybe you just popped in to check out our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can lend a hand. I can offer you a clue, I've got the answer just a little further down the page, and if you've never played Wordle before I'd be happy to show you how.

Wordle June 7: A helpful hint

Today's word is often used to describe an overwhelming amount of something released with little warning. Usually that "something" is water, but it can also be applied to sunlight, information, and even tears.

Today's Wordle 353 answer

Nobody wants to lose their win streak over one back day, so let me help you out. The answer to the June 7 (353) Wordle is FLOOD.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #353 Throws Twist for Players

Today's Wordle presents a familiar problem to players. While not as tough as yesterday's puzzle, today's Wordle is still a bit tricky. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #354 Continues a Recent Trend

Today's Wordle continues a surprising and potentially difficult trend. Today's answer shares a similarity with other recent Wordle puzzles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xoana
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope June 5 to 11, 2022

Though the moon is waxing toward fullness, there’s not much planetary movement for most of this week. This might feel like a needed calm between storms, but more likely than not, the overwhelm from the last several weeks finally hits. Either way, let’s take things slow and be gentle with ourselves.
LIFESTYLE
komando.com

Optical illusion: Can you spot the elephant in this cartoon?

We all know about the elephant in the room, but can you spot the elephant in this cartoon? Optical illusions are a great way to test your observational skills, and often they can reveal aspects about your personality that you didn’t know. Tap or click here to see if you can find the curved line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

The Dark Side of Every Zodiac Sign

To have light, you must also have darkness. To have joy, you must also experience sadness. This duality of human nature is, at its core, what makes us human. Our shadows aren't a bad or negative thing — they're just part of that balance. For the most part, when...
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
pethelpful.com

Video of Annoyed Bulldog ‘Telling Off’ Grandma Couldn’t Be More Priceless

We've all been there before, poking fun at our furry friends and messing with them. Not too much though, just enough to push their buttons. And don't deny it, you know you've done it before! Messing with them could be something as little as blowing in their faces or sometimes it could be as big as pretending to leave the house without them. Luckily, our pets don't seem to mind. Sometimes...
PETS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy