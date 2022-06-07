Today's Wordle answer #353: Tuesday, June 7

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Feeling a little stuck trying to nail the answer to the June 7 (353) Wordle? I have days where winning is everything, and then I have days like today where winning isn't half as important as enjoying the unhelpful words that occasionally flow from my fingers. VOXEL and XOANA may not be great guesses, but typing them out is still a lot of fun.

Maybe you just popped in to check out our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can lend a hand. I can offer you a clue, I've got the answer just a little further down the page, and if you've never played Wordle before I'd be happy to show you how.

Wordle June 7: A helpful hint

Today's word is often used to describe an overwhelming amount of something released with little warning. Usually that "something" is water, but it can also be applied to sunlight, information, and even tears.

Today's Wordle 353 answer

Nobody wants to lose their win streak over one back day, so let me help you out. The answer to the June 7 (353) Wordle is FLOOD.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.