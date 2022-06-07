Wolves lead 2-0 in AHL Western Conference final after defeating Stockton again

McKenzie scouted for the Atlanta and Calgary Flames. The Flames mourn the passing of Ian McKenzie, 84, a former scout with the Atlanta and Calgary Flames. McKenzie was born on May 15, 1938 and grew up in Alberta. After his career as an RCMP officer, he went on to scout in the NHL, also working with the St. Louis Blues. He ended up spending 25 years with the Flames organization, winning the Stanley Cup in 1989. His biggest triumphs in his scouting career were three mid-to-late round picks in the 1980's: he scouted and was responsible for drafting Mike Vernon (1981), Brett Hull (1984), and Theoren Fleury (1987).

