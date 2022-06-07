ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wolves lead 2-0 in AHL Western Conference final after defeating Stockton again

goodwordnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEMONT, Ill. (SCS) – The Chicago Wolves took a 2-0 lead over the Stockton Heat in the AHL Western Conference Finals. Wolves and the Heat were tied at two when Josh...

goodwordnews.com

ClutchPoints

Oilers star Connor McDavid reacts after getting swept by Avalanche in first Western Conference Finals

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got his first taste of the Western Conference Finals this season, but his time there was short-lived thanks to a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. Mike Smith and the Oilers’ defense was no match for the Avalanche’s high-powered attack, which the Oilers’ own explosive offense wasn’t able to keep up with.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

WOLVES' ALEX LYON SETS UP NBA STYLE CHARGE TO DRAW PENALTY IN PLAYOFF GAME (VIDEO)

It's not often you see a play like this in an NHL game. During Wednesday night's AHL playoff matchup between the Chicago Wolves and Stockton Heat, Wolves' netminder Alex Lyon saw Martin Pospisil of the Heat attempting to cross the ice in front of him to get to an opponent. Lyon got to the edge of his crease and set up an NBA style pick so Pospisil really had no choice but to stop, or keep skating and hit him.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

FLAMES MOURN THE PASSING OF IAN MCKENZIE

McKenzie scouted for the Atlanta and Calgary Flames. The Flames mourn the passing of Ian McKenzie, 84, a former scout with the Atlanta and Calgary Flames. McKenzie was born on May 15, 1938 and grew up in Alberta. After his career as an RCMP officer, he went on to scout in the NHL, also working with the St. Louis Blues. He ended up spending 25 years with the Flames organization, winning the Stanley Cup in 1989. His biggest triumphs in his scouting career were three mid-to-late round picks in the 1980's: he scouted and was responsible for drafting Mike Vernon (1981), Brett Hull (1984), and Theoren Fleury (1987).
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Avalanche's Western Conference Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after completing the sweep over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Final. The methodical effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed a 'next man up' mentality when the stakes were at the highest yet.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canucks are reportedly interested in former Wild and Blues coach Mike Yeo

The Vancouver Canucks don’t seem to be closing the door on adding to their coaching staff after Scott Walker left the organization and Darryl Seward and Kyle Gustafson were relieved of their duties last month. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Mike Yeo could be somebody the Canucks are interested...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Darnell Nurse reveals brutal injury he battled during Oilers’ playoff run

The Edmonton Oilers made an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals, but were unable to get past the Colorado Avalanche, who sent them home via a four-game sweep on Monday night. The Oilers fought hard but were simply outmatched by the Avs. It certainly didn’t help that some key Edmonton players were dealing with some pretty significant injuries. After the Oilers were eliminated, star defenseman Darnell Nurse was asked about his injury, and he indicated that he’d been playing with a torn hip flexor since the last week of the regular season, via Mark Spector.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche face tough call between goalies Kuemper, Francouz in Cup Final

DENVER -- Darcy Kuemper is fully healthy and available to play for the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final, but it's unclear if he or Pavel Francouz will start Game 1. "It's a tough decision," coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. "There'll be conversations about it. We'll make a decision and go from there."
DENVER, CO
NHL

Cassidy has interest from numerous NHL teams after firing by Bruins

Led Boston to playoffs in each of six seasons, hopes to coach 'as soon as possible'. Bruce Cassidy said he has seen his phone light up less than 72 hours after he was fired as coach by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy said that "a number of teams" in the NHL...
NHL

