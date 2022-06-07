Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The Orange County Sheriff's Department and Orange County Fire Authority issued a joint statement Thursday, responding to allegations that a long-standing rivalry between the two agencies caused a lessened response to May's Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. The fire, which burned over 200 acres and torched 20 homes and is speculated to have been caused by a downed SoCal Edison wire, began on May 11, and was not completely contained until May 17. Locals were quick to ask why there was only one water-dropping aircraft on scene, as the Sheriff's Department used to have a pair of helicopters used for firefighting on...

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO