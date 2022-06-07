ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Gives Fox An X-Rated Fact-Check On What 'Insanity' Really Means

Jimmy Kimmel will host President Joe Biden this week for his first in-studio late night appearance since taking office and at least one Fox host is livid about it.

“To communicate with the American people, Joe Biden is sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday,” Dagen McDowell said on Fox Business on Monday. “That’s the land of insanity in which we all live.”

Kimmel didn’t hold back.

“Oh I see, what I do is insane,” he said. “You guys telling us we should arm PE teachers to protect kids, that makes sense.”

Then, Kimmel described how one of Fox News ’ biggest stars had offered repeated praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin .

“Tucker Carlson giving Vladimir Putin a reach-around every other night, sane,” he said. “President on a late night talk show? Insane. Got it.”

Kimmel also noted all of the times former President Donald Trump had met with celebs and how the voices on the various Fox networks didn’t have a problem with it.

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

