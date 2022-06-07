ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream South Park: The Streaming Wars Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Trey Parker Matt Stone April Stewart Adrien Beard Kimberly Brooks. Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence. Is South Park: The Streaming Wars on Netflix?. South Park: The Streaming Wars is currently...

BGR.com

These are the only 2 Netflix original series that matter right now

Ozark is still hanging on. For 10 weeks now, the fourth and final season of the buzzy, critically acclaimed Netflix original series — which dropped its final set of episodes on the streamer on April 29 — has been among the Top Netflix shows worldwide now for a whopping 10 weeks. This week, however, according to the streamer’s just-released weekly global Top 10 data, it’s got a serious challenger, posting some strong numbers.
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TVLine

Home Improvement Reunion: Tim Allen and Richard Karn Seek More Power in New History Series — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. It’s tool time — again. History Channel on Thursday announced that More Power, a new nonfiction series hosted by Home Improvement‘s Tim Allen, Richard Karn and DIY YouTuber April Wilkerson, will premiere Wednesday, June 29 at 10/9c. The 10-episode series “celebrates the evolution of the coolest, most iconic tools, from handheld and basic, to the industrial and mighty, testing the limits in a way that only Tim can,” according to the official logline. In each episode, the trio will “head out into the field to play with some of the biggest machines that power and...
IndieWire

Netflix Adds Content Warning to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Following Uvalde School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The premiere of “Stranger Things 4” is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, but the hit Netflix series was not immune to the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, this week. Following the school shooting at Robb Elementary school, which killed 19 students and two teachers, Netflix has opted to run a warning card ahead of the new episodes (via Variety). The reasoning is that certain scenes depicting violence against children could be particularly traumatizing to viewers still processing the Uvalde shooting. The warning card, which will be shown to American...
Trey Parker
TIME

8 Underrated Streaming Services to Satiate Your Viewing Appetite

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+: these are the streaming services that everyone knows. They’re like the modern-day equivalent of basic cable channels—they reach the biggest audience and have the most-watched shows. But just like basic cable channels don’t always have the best shows, the best streaming content isn’t necessarily on these platforms.
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
HollywoodLife

‘The Santa Clause’ TV Series: Everything We Know

The Santa Clause became an instant holiday classic when it hit theaters in 1994. Over nearly 30 years, The Santa Clause has spawned two sequels and will soon be a TV series. Tim Allen will reprise his iconic role in a Disney+ Original limited series. The holiday trilogy is a...
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
Vibe

Watch Trevante Rhodes Go The Distance As Mike Tyson In New Hulu Originals Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Predator and Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes has been cast as the leading man in the biographical limited series Mike. The Hulu original’s new trailer gives a sneak peek into the illustrated life and times of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson. The unapologetic story of Mike—which aims to showcase “the good, the bad, and the complexities of both”—is brought to life in 8 episodes by creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, showrunner Karin Gist, and the creative team behind Hulu‘s I, Tonya. The cast includes Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, and Russell Hornsby.More from VIBE.comMike...
Popculture

Amazon's Prime Video Series Gets Renewed for Season 2

Amazon Prime Video has finally announced a premiere date for The Outlaws Season 2. The thriller-comedy will be back for viewers outside of the U.K. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. That gives fans plenty of time to re-watch the first season and maybe get some friends on board as well.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Transformers: Beginnings Free Online

Cast: Peter Cullen Frank Welker Mark Ryan Patrick Hallahan Brian Stepanek. On their home planet of Cybertron, the Autobots and Decepticons are involved in an explosive battle over the coveted AllSpark. With the fate of the universe at stake, the Autobots send it far from the reaches of the ruthless Megatron, leader of the Decepticons. But there are even more surprises in store when it crash-lands on Earth.
TVGuide.com

Everything You Need to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and More in June 2022

It's one small step for you to pick up your remote control to take one giant leap in your television watching, so keep that in mind when Season 3 of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed astronaut drama For All Mankind touches down on June 10. This season, NASA, the Russians, and an egotistical billionaire (sound familiar?) are all racing to be the first boots on Mars, and the outer space action is more spectacular and perilous than ever. It's just one of many amazing options to check out this month on Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and more.
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
Variety

Jenny Han Series ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Ahead of Season 1 Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Jenny Han drama series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon before Season 1 has even premiered, Variety has learned exclusively. “When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Han. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team...
Decider.com

How to Watch TV: Amazon Freevee Is a Great Place to Start

TV is fantastic. Yes, there are too many streaming services. Yes, too many of them are too expensive. Yes, picking a new TV show is hard. Yes, last year’s TV sticks are slow and unresponsive. You know what? I don’t care. There has never been a better time in the history of the universe to watch TV. I’m rewatching Friends. Every Bravo show is now next-day on Peacock. So You Think You Can Dance is back. Atlanta will have two seasons this year. The Boys, Ms. Marvel, For All Mankind, and Peaky Blinders all have new seasons that just started, or are about to start. For...
TheWrap

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Ahead of its Season 1 debut, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has already been renewed by Amazon’s Prime Video. The YA adaptation is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between a teenage girl named Belly (played by Lola Tung) and two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively).
