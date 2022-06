Have you heard what’s changing the game for farmers? Trees!. Plant Trees On Stream Banks To Improve And Protect Water Quality. Trees are workhorses on a farm. Stream bank trees improve and protect local water quality. Their strong roots help keep soil in place, their leaves provide shade and a natural fence for grazing animals and livestock and fruit and nut species can provide an entirely new crop for farmers.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO