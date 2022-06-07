ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Big offensive performance Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tucker went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Mariners. Tucker...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Strikes out side in ninth

Castillo picked up the save Wednesday against Houston. He struck out three with zero hits or walks during a scoreless ninth inning. Castillo entered with a three-run lead in the ninth inning to face the bottom of the Astros' order, and he struck out the side in en route to his fourth save of the season. Paul Sewald, who has been operating as the Mariners' top closing option, pitched in the eighth inning, but he had to face Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel. Despite Castillo getting the save opportunity over Sewald, it appears that Sewald is still the go-to guy for the highest-leverage moments.
FOX Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander back in Cy Young form so far in 2022

On Tuesday against the Mariners, Justin Verlander struck out 12 across seven masterful innings as the Astros won 4-1, marking their 27th victory in their previous 32 games against Seattle at Minute Maid Park. From the first pitch, it was apparent that Verlander was on a mission to shut down...
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve Shares The Ultimate Praise For An Astros Teammate

Just a few days ago, the Houston Astros locked up their designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, extending his contract for six years and $115 million. The new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023 season and will last the Astros’ slugger through the 2028 season. Alvarez is...
numberfire.com

Max Stassi on Angels' bench Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Eovaldi has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.0%) and the fifth-best...
FOX Sports

How Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve guided Jeremy Peña's Astros breakout

Heading into the 2022 MLB campaign, nobody had bigger shoes to fill than Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña. After five straight American League Championship Series appearances, the Astros had lost their superstar shortstop, Carlos Correa. In Houston, Correa was a Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, a Gold...
The Spun

Texans Wide Receiver Carted Off The Field At Practice

The Houston Texans might have been dealt a significant injury blow on Tuesday morning. Texans wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice. The fifth-year NFL wideout out of Penn State has reportedly suffered a right knee injury. NFL insider Aaron Wilson has more on the...
CBS Sports

Angels' Dillon Thomas: Contract selected

Thomas had his contract selected by the Angels on Wednesday. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut over four games for the Mariners last year, and he'll now receive a look with the Angels. Thomas has an .887 OPS over 48 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, and he'll provide outfield depth for the Halos while Mike Trout manages a groin injury.
FOX Sports

Rojas, Diamondbacks rally for 4 runs in 9th, beat Reds 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Rojas hit a go-ahead single during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Thursday, earning a split in the four-game series. The Diamondbacks went into the ninth trailing 3-1, but got help from reliever Tony...
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Another multi-hit game

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one run scored during Wednesday's loss to Seattle. Alvarez notched his sixth three-hit game of the season and finished with multiple RBI for a second consecutive contest. Across 51 games, the lefty slugger is slashing .299/.395/.630 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Exits with apparent injury

Burger was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers prior to the ninth inning due to an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger appeared to be uncomfortable after fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning, and he seemed to be shaking out his leg while running the bases in the bottom of the eighth. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced defensively by Yoan Moncada in the top of the ninth inning. Burger was productive before leaving the game, as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
