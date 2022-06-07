Astros' Kyle Tucker: Big offensive performance Monday

Castillo picked up the save Wednesday against Houston. He struck out three with zero hits or walks during a scoreless ninth inning. Castillo entered with a three-run lead in the ninth inning to face the bottom of the Astros' order, and he struck out the side in en route to his fourth save of the season. Paul Sewald, who has been operating as the Mariners' top closing option, pitched in the eighth inning, but he had to face Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel. Despite Castillo getting the save opportunity over Sewald, it appears that Sewald is still the go-to guy for the highest-leverage moments.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO