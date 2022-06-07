Transfer news: Barcelona open to De Jong talks

Arsenal's season may have ended in the bruising disappointment of falling short to Tottenham at the last hurdle, but Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu Gaspar are at least able to head into this summer acutely aware of what they need to address. They need goals, particularly from the center forward position. Last season's top scorer in that spot (Eddie Nketiah) scored five goals from his eight starts. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was bombed out in midseason after falling foul of his manager and Alexandre Lacazette ran out of steam long before May. They serve as a reminder that even $60 million strikers are no sure thing, but Arsenal still need one of them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO