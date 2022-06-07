ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: Barcelona open to De Jong talks

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are prepared to negotiate with Manchester United over the transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25,...

CBS Sports

Arsenal transfer window priorities: Latest reports on Gabriel Jesus, Youri Tielemans and William Saliba

Arsenal's season may have ended in the bruising disappointment of falling short to Tottenham at the last hurdle, but Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu Gaspar are at least able to head into this summer acutely aware of what they need to address. They need goals, particularly from the center forward position. Last season's top scorer in that spot (Eddie Nketiah) scored five goals from his eight starts. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was bombed out in midseason after falling foul of his manager and Alexandre Lacazette ran out of steam long before May. They serve as a reminder that even $60 million strikers are no sure thing, but Arsenal still need one of them.
SPORTbible

Manchester United Negotiating With The Agents Of Ajax’s £52 Million Star Winger

Manchester United could be just days away from completing an agreement for Brazilian winger Anthony as Erik ten Hag looks to get going in the summer transfer window. That is according to GOAL, who have reported that the agent of Ajax winger Antony has travelled to Europe to negotiate and potentially even close a deal with Manchester United for the signing of the winger. The reported fee that the deal could reach is close to the region of £52 million.
