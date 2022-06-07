Tuesday 60 Minute Poll - Who Is To Blame For Current Gas Problem
Toledo Facebook pages were filled yesterday with photos of local service stations posting gas at or...wspd.iheart.com
Toledo Facebook pages were filled yesterday with photos of local service stations posting gas at or...wspd.iheart.com
definitely Biden's fault!! he is the worst man who ever lived and the worst president Actually, he is not a man, a man will own up to his mistakes Biden is a biological male but he will never be a man!
if Trump was still president the prices were like this best believe you'd all be blaming him. you guys literally blamed him for the weather 😂 and for a virus that didn't even come from America.
Comments / 47