Ahwatukee trainer has camp for teens, their dogs

The hugging Instagram dogs Envy and Zain now have the cutest addition to their family – meet Trek the rescue puppy. The human mom of the beautiful dogs had been thinking about expanding the family for some time. She was on the look for a border collie puppy to rescue from a shelter when she heard about Trek. “Trek’s mom was surrendered two weeks before giving birth in November,” their human, Kelly Bove said. “I was able to follow along with the litter as the adorable puppies grew up, driving four hours to meet them at 3.5 weeks old and 6.5 weeks old, before bringing Trek home at 8 weeks.”

PETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO