ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Ahwatukee trainer has camp for teens, their dogs

By AFN News Staff
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer vacation for many families often means camp for kids and an Ahwatukee dog trainer has come up with a unique spin on that tradition: a week-long camp for teenagers and their dogs. Brenda Dreyer is opening her Foothills Canine Academy at 2323 East Magnolia St. to kids 12...

www.ahwatukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
dogstodays.com

Here are the Signs when a Dog Trusts His Owner

“Trust is one of the important things that underlie the relationship between pet dogs and their owners. To gain the animal’s trust, it takes great effort from the owner to build a close relationship with the dog. There are several body language and behavior signs that a dog trusts its owner.”
PETS
pethelpful.com

Senior Chihuahua Trains Puppy to Follow Basic Commands in Heartwarming Video

After watching this TikTok clip from @alilbitofsugar_snoopy, we’re convinced it will be easy to add another dog to the family. We know that’s not really the case, just wishful thinking. But how could you not after seeing this Chihuahua helping out the 8-month-old dog?. The creator’s 12-year-old Chihuahua...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
dailyphew.com

Famous ‘Hugging Dogs’ Have A New Family Member, And They Are Teaching Him To Hug

The hugging Instagram dogs Envy and Zain now have the cutest addition to their family – meet Trek the rescue puppy. The human mom of the beautiful dogs had been thinking about expanding the family for some time. She was on the look for a border collie puppy to rescue from a shelter when she heard about Trek. “Trek’s mom was surrendered two weeks before giving birth in November,” their human, Kelly Bove said. “I was able to follow along with the litter as the adorable puppies grew up, driving four hours to meet them at 3.5 weeks old and 6.5 weeks old, before bringing Trek home at 8 weeks.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Dog#Show Dog#Obedience Training#American Kennel Club#Ahwatukee#Foothills Canine Academy
dogstodays.com

Why Do Chihuahuas Bark A Lot?

Chihuahuas are adorable, and they look pretty fancy too. However, a few things to ask, do Chihuahua bark a lot?. First up, Chihuahuas are small and can easily fit into your handbag. Second of all, despite their small size, these little canines are incredibly protective and possessive about the things they love. Lastly, they are known for something unbecoming of their size.
ANIMALS
Dogs Todays

Care for a cane corso breed dog

"When I saw the Cane Corso dog, the first impression was that this dog was big, tough, and sturdy. The Cane Corso race does have large body muscles, is always alert, confident, and knows no fear. This dog is kept for many tasks, including as a herder."
dailyphew.com

Rescued Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens

They discovered a dog named “Georgia” residing at a petrol station in Rocky Point, near the US-Mexico border. Sunshine Dog Rescue, headquartered in Phoenix, tracked her down and delivered her to the shelter. Georgia was discovered to be pregnant, but none of the puppies survived. According to ABC...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

Puppy Shower: The Best Party Favors For Pups & People

Every gathering is even better when attendees get to go home with party favors. And there are many options for both human and canine friends. The post Puppy Shower: The Best Party Favors For Pups & People appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
InspireMore

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Wear Collars! Family Dog Saves Puppy From Car.

It’s easy to underestimate family dogs, but sometimes their instincts and attentive nature really come in handy. In a resurfaced viral video from 2019, a family can be seen playing with their dogs in a snowy driveway. When the lady of the house has to leave, she gets into her little blue car and starts to back up. What she doesn’t realize, however, is that the smallest puppy in the pack has wandered into the path of her car. Without intervention, the tiny dog was going to be run over by his human.
PETS
CNET

The Best Dog Toys, According to the Experts: Our Dogs

It's hard to find the perfect toy for the man's best friend. A busy dog is a happy dog and you need the best toys to keep your fur baby busy. Pups need to expend their energy, even with mental stimulation, in order to be happy and healthy -- and stay out of trouble. That's why a dog toy that stimulates your canine is so important. Yes, it's great to spend hours playing with your dogs, but that's not always possible to do each day since work, chores and other responsibilities get in the way.
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Adopted Girl Helps Oder Dogs Find Forever Homes Like Her

An adopted 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 to assist abandoned senior canines. All of the girl’s efforts are directed at finding them a permanent family and home, just as she was when she was a baby. Meena Kumar, the story’s female protagonist, had a terrible childhood. She was abandoned...
SAN JOSE, CA
Science Focus

The 5 biggest dog training myths debunked by science

Does your dog know who’s boss? Does the wolf in him need taming? What’s the best way to stop bad behaviours? And when reaching for those dog biscuits, who, exactly, is training whom?. As the fields of animal behaviour, ecology and veterinary sciences continue to evolve, traditional ideas...
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Bernese Mountain Dog Temperament Traits, Personality and Behavior

The Bernese Mountain Dog temperament is calm, sociable, loyal, bold and protective. A huge, fit livestock guardian and watchdog they descend from Roman Mastiff breeds. The name originates in the city of Berne, where old dogs drove herding animals and pulled farmers’ carts. Bernese Mountain Dog temperament made them the perfect mountain range draft dog. The Bernese Mountain Dog is giant, clever, energetic, powerful yet relaxed. Despite being chilled out, Bernese Mountain Dogs can excel in activities like agility, herding, obedience, rally, or tracking. The breed are good service dogs because of their mellow, gentle nature. Today we’ll share how Bernese Mountain Dog temperament develops from puppy days to adolescence and into their fully grown adulthood. We will share tips for life with their personality traits, and how to help them to behave well as a family pet in a home environment.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy