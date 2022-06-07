ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chances Of Elon Musk Completing Twitter Deal Down To This Number, Says Munster

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZA5Q_0g2lwVcu00

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said on Monday he believes investor confidence in Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s bid to take-private Twitter Inc TWTR is diminishing.

What Happened: The Tesla-bull and tech analyst lowered his expectation for the $44 billion deal to go through to 50% from a prior 70%.

“The odds are going down,” Munster said on CNBC’s Fast Money.

“What’s at stake here is some principles around frustration Elon has about the type of information they have shared with him… investor's vote of confidence is going to be diminishing as well, not because of the number of bots but because it has been politicized between the right and the left.”

Why It Matters: The development follows Musk’s threat to walk from the mega-deal as he accused the microblogging company of not revealing the right breakup of its user base, especially the spam accounts.

The billionaire entrepreneur has accused Twitter of "actively resisting and thwarting his information rights" under the terms of the agreement, according to a letter the Tesla CEO sent to Twitter on Monday.

Musk has estimated fake users make up at least 20% of all Twitter accounts, prompting some analysts to say he is likely using the bots issue as a scapegoat to walk away from the deal that is currently on hold.

Price Action: Twitter closed 1.5% lower at $39.6 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loup Ventures#Cnbc#Fast Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Motorious

This 1969 Camaro Commercial Would Never Air Today

What was the ad agency thinking, not to mention GM executives who signed off on this?. Watching old car commercials is a great hobby, especially when you’re checking out ads from the 1960s. It was a different time then, one where advertisers would get really creative, sometimes doing absolutely bizarre but mostly wholesome things to entice consumers. Then there’s this commercial for the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car.
CARS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's model mom Maye says he 'should do whatever he wants' with $44 billion Twitter takeover, admits she told him NOT to launch electric cars - and says she knew he was a 'genius' when he was just THREE

Elon Musk's model mother Maye has refused to wade in on her son's potential $44 billion Twitter takeover, insisting that the Tesla founder 'should do whatever he wants' when it comes to his controversial bid to buy the social media site. Appearing on the Today show on Tuesday morning, the...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
139K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy